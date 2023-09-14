Brown snake bite: Wild twist after ‘snake bite death in Queensland – as man’s real cause of death is revealed

Man dies after being bitten by snake

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A hero grandfather who caught a snake wrapped around his partner’s ankle had no snake venom in his system when he died.

Beloved grandfather Donald Morrison

Donny Morrison, 68, was killed when the snake – probably an eastern brown snake – bit him after snatching him from his friend at a rural Queensland school party.

Paramedics battled for 30 minutes to resuscitate Mr Morrison before he suffered a heart attack and died.

His devastated family released a statement Thursday regarding his death.

“We have received preliminary findings from the coroner’s office which confirm that there was no snake venom in Donny’s system,” the statement said.

“So this excludes snake bite as a contributing factor or cause of death.”

“It is believed that Donny may have had an underlying health condition that he was unaware of.”

The exact cause of Mr Morrison’s death remains under investigation.

Mr Morrison tragically died while attending Koumala State School’s centenary celebrations on Saturday. In the photo, the festivities take place earlier in the day.

Mr Morrison was with his wife Leanne and daughter Britt at the 100th anniversary of Koumala State School on Saturday, in a park 60km south of Mackay.

He spotted the snake as it coiled around the ankle of his friend, Lloyd Younger, 65, and bravely took action.

Mr Younger suffered a dry bite and was rushed to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition. He was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Mr Morrison’s family thanked those who had helped and asked for their privacy as they grieved the loss of their loved one.

“We offer our sincere thanks to all the first responders and the many members of our Koumala community who provided assistance this night,” the statement said.

“These past few days have been exceptionally difficult for the family, and we kindly ask that we be left alone during this time to mourn our loss and say our goodbyes to Donny.”

More soon.