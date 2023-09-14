Linda Evangelista talks about her recent comeback at the Kering Foundation dinner: “I should have left the house earlier!”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It’s only wonderful to witness the attention Linda Evangelista gets when she arrives at an event these days: the legendary supermodel and breast cancer survivor has enjoyed a public comeback that slowly began to roll out when she appeared on the cover of British Vogue in 2022, but reached Klieg light level when she was joined by Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell on the September 2023 cover of American Fashion. What does Evangelista think of this sudden outpouring of attention and admiration? “That I should have left the house sooner!” she exclaimed, laughing The Hollywood Reporter during Tuesday evening’s Kering Foundation Dinner at The Pool in New York City.

The annual Caring for Women fundraiser, organized by the Kering Group in aid of a trio of women-focused causes, was more than enough reason to get out there, she added. “I’ve felt so much love this week, it’s really overwhelming,” Evangelista said. “But tonight it’s about supporting Salma and supporting the foundation. It just feels good.”

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga at the Kering Foundation’s “Caring for Women” dinner. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

With Salma Hayek-Pinault at the helm as co-chair of events, along with her husband, Chairman and CEO of Kering, François-Henri Pinault, this is the second year that the brand has owned iconic houses such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent. , Boucheron and Pomellato — produced the fundraiser through her foundation. The night came less than a week after Pinault officially purchased a majority stake in talent agency giant CAA, through his investment company Artémis.

This year’s event raised more than $3 million for three nonprofits: the Malala Fund, founded by 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, the Washington DC-based National Network to End Domestic Violence, and the New York City Alliance Against Sexual Violence.

Combine the vital nature of these philanthropic efforts with the dominance of Kering labels on red carpets, and the star power in the room was more than understandable. From Kim Kardashian to Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman to Channing Tatum, but also Leonardo DiCaprio – who discreetly sneaked into the event after the cameras left – the Kering Foundation event managed to bring out the big names from both fashion and Hollywood .

Kim Kardashian, also in Balenciaga, at the event. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

“Kering uses its voice and its communication channel to highlight the issue of supporting women,” explains Sabina Belli, CEO of Pomellato and a member of the Kering Foundation board for about eight years. “The first step is to draw some attention to and highlight this dramatic situation; As we know, one in three women is a victim of domestic violence or violence in general. From there, we must support all the incredible associations doing this work, while advocating for women who need shelter to transition from their situations to survivors. As you can imagine, all of this requires money, and it is never enough.”

During Tuesday night’s event, Kering raised money by auctioning off a variety of coveted items from its brands, as well as original works from artists like Cindy Sherman. In addition to the Kering touches throughout the evening, hors d’oeuvres were served on Gucci porcelain, a collaboration with Richard Ginori, while attendees were similarly adorned with the company’s wares. Yousafzai wore a custom look from Bottega Veneta, while Kidman, Christy Turlington, Isabelle Huppert and Luka Sabbat wore Balenciaga. Hayek-Pinault, Bethann Hardison, Julia Garner and Jodie Turner-Smith, meanwhile, were among the guests wearing Gucci, while Winfrey and Zoë Kravitz were among those in Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent. Kravitz noted that she found the evening “inspiring.” (Kering has) made such an impact and it’s really humbling to hear what these (nonprofits) are doing.”

Shiva baby star Rachel Sennott, who also wears Balenciaga, agreed. “The foundation has done so much for women; to be a part of that and celebrate that is huge,” she said THR. “We’re watching in real time now as women and seeing rights being taken away from us, and it’s scary. You have to do what you can, but the pressure is also great. As an individual, I sometimes wonder what impact I can make, but I also know that you can do and say small things to make a difference.”

A look inside The Pool, the location of the Kering Foundation’s ‘Caring for Women’ dinner. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

“Even if you can’t give, you can participate,” Hardison said THR. “I always encourage people to explore what they can do – give your time, or just learn, that makes a difference too. That’s what I like about Salma; when she speaks it is very convincing and draws you in and makes you want to do more.

Make no mistake: Hayek-Pinault exuded undeniable power this evening and will likely continue to do so. “She’s a cool girl, and because she’s such a cool, serious person, she becomes a force,” Hardison added. “She’s fun and she says things no one else would say – I would say the same things too, and that’s why we connect – and I love her.”

Later that evening, Hayek-Pinault ultimately proved her power through her passion: “Everyone in this room is a powerful, master dreamer who has the ability to turn dreams into reality,” she said. “So let’s have a collective dream together and take action or set an intention that creates a ripple effect that protects the dignity of women.”