Shark Tank Australia judge and ShowPo founder Jane Lu lists her beautiful inner-western Sydney pad for $3.2million

A stunning cottage in Sydney’s inner west, owned by Shark Tank Australia judge and ShowPo owner Jane Lu, has hit the market with a listing price of $3.2 million.

Located in the sought-after harborside suburb of Balmain, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is set to go to auction on September 23.

Jane, 36, bought the two-story property in 2013 for $1.8 million.

Located on a side street two blocks from Balmain’s bustling main street, the converted detached house is just 10 minutes from the CBD.

Highlights include a large and airy open design, French doors, heated limestone floors and multiple dining areas.

Founder of women’s fashion brand Showpo, Lu appears on the latest season of reality TV show Shark Tank Australia (Jane, second from right, with the Shark Tank cast)

In the photo: the courtyard and the living room.

The beautiful living area, which includes a gas fireplace, opens to a sculpted garden and entertaining area.

There is also a private office and a cozy courtyard.

Meanwhile, the large gourmet kitchen features a breakfast nook with Calacatta marble worktops.

Other features include a luxurious master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, en-suite bathroom and heated towel rail.

The sale comes after Lu spent $13.75 million in June on a huge mansion overlooking Sydney Harbour, near Birchgrove.

Jane rose to fame after launching Showpo at her parents’ home in Balmain in 2010.

The company has since grown into an international fashion empire.

The only daughter of Chinese cleaners Queenie and Frank Lu, Jane began her professional training as an accountant.

The beautiful kitchen and dining room

One of the four bedrooms

When a friend suggested they start a business selling clothing from a pop-up stand in 2010, she quit her job, used up her stock of credit card purchases and put it in the garage at home Balmain from his parents.

His fashion business now generates an annual profit of more than $30 million.

Jane was featured in the cast of the latest season of Shark Tank Australia.

The reality TV show, which sees entrepreneurs from across the country pitch their inventions to a panel of investors, like Jane.