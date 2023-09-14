I looked through my ‘perfect’ boyfriend’s phone while he was sleeping. I’m glad I did because what I found was horrifying

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A woman was left stunned when she checked her “perfect” boyfriend’s phone while he slept – only to discover thousands of messages insulting him and degrading their sex life.

Lily*, from the US, thought she had “the healthiest relationship ever” with a “loving” and “caring” man – and she hoped to spend her life with him.

But an intuition woke her up in the middle of the night and led her to secretly search his phone for his name.

Lily received “rude” texts between her boyfriend and his friends in which he made fun of her body, claimed he “hated” their sex life and revealed he “couldn’t stand her in public.”

“He and his friends spent hours making fun of what I said, degrading me and embarrassing me,” Lily shared through tears. “All my insecurities were exposed in his group chats and turned into a punchline.”

She shared her story online in a now-deleted post.

“I don’t condone looking at phones – I think it’s wrong and an invasion of privacy.” I had no reason to look through his phone, but what I found shocked me to the core.

“He called my private parts ‘weird,’ said he hated the things I did in bed, and made mean jokes, saying things like, ‘It would be hot, but not when Lily does it,’ or ‘It’s hot for a minute, but then this bitch opens her fucking mouth.’

Lily also shared that she is openly pansexual and works with many LGBTQ+ nonprofits — leading her boyfriend to call her a “f insult.”

“He had endless conversations about how he ‘can’t stand me,’ that ‘I’m so bad.’ He said I never added anything to conversations and that he was only with me for sex,” she wrote.

She revealed that most of her boyfriend’s energy was spent describing how much he hated her and wanted to break up with her.

“It was all so misogynistic and homophobic, and he said women should never be responsible for anything because we’re the reason the world was going to do shit.”

Lily felt lost and confused because the man in the messages looked nothing like the kind boyfriend she had come to know and love.

“I felt like I was reading messages from a stranger, not from my loving and supportive boyfriend. He supported me constantly, told me how much he loved talking about the things I was passionate about. I thought we shared the same values.

“We never fought, we spent all our time together, he always went out of his way for me. He made an effort to get to know my friends, whenever I had problems in our relationship , we were talking about it and he was interjecting in the perfect way.

She revealed that she had never seen someone with such a split personality before.

“I immediately broke up with him, he tried to explain but I couldn’t listen to him. It was one of the weirdest breakups ever, my stomach hurts so much.

Thousands of people were equally dismayed by the Jekyll and Hyde situation.

“I could never stay with someone who would make me look so terrible in front of their friends for validation. So humiliating and frankly unforgivable,” one woman said.

‘Psychopath and narcissist. High level lying and manipulation,” wrote another. “Anyone who idolizes that kind of person or fits in with those kinds of people is really disturbed.”

A third said: “I’m sorry you’re going through this, a good man wouldn’t share any information about your intimate life let alone say disgusting things about you. I hope you realize you didn’t really know him and mourn his loss.

*Names have been changed for privacy reasons.

For assistance, call 1800RESPECT.

1800 737 732