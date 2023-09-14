Peso Pluma is threatened by drug cartels not to perform at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana: ‘It will be your last show’

Three banners found in Tijuana with warnings to the singer, initialed by the cartel

The warning read: ‘Do not represent yourself on October 14’

The 24-year-old singer performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday

Peso Pluma was warned not to perform at an upcoming show next month at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico, in a trio of banners hung around the city and allegedly initialed by a drug cartel.

The 24-year-old musical artist, who is on his Doble P Mexico Tour, will take the stage there on October 14.

According to TMZthe banners were signed by Jalisco New Generation Cartel and read: ‘This goes to Peso Pluma, do not present yourself on October 14 because it will be your last show because of your disrespect and loose tongue.’

The news broadcast Punto Norte reported that the cartel had initialed each banner.

The controversy surrounding the singer – who performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday – could be related to his corridos tumbados, a hip-hop corrido that makes allusions to crime and drugs.

Details: Peso Pluma, 24, was warned not to perform at an upcoming show at Caliente Stadium next month, in a trio of banners hung around the city and allegedly initialed by a drug cartel. Pictured Tuesday at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey

That’s what the authorities said The San Diego Union-Tribune that a total of three banners were found and that one person was arrested in connection with the banners.

The Baja California attorney general’s office has launched an investigation into the banners, Tijuana Security Secretary Fernando Sánchez told the newspaper.

Based on the results of the investigation, officials will decide whether or not to cancel the concert due to safety concerns, Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero told the newspaper.

Caballero told the newspaper that the singer has not been in contact with city officials due to the recent threats.

According to the newspaper Frontera, Caballero has in the past debated the ban on corridos tumbados concerts in Tijuana due to the normalization of violence.

TMZ reported that Peso Pluma has postponed some upcoming shows — it did not say why the shows were postponed — but is scheduled to play the Reno Events Center in Reno on September 28.

Peso Pluma will perform in nearby Chula Vista, California at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater on September 30.

Peso Pluma’s collaboration with Eslabón Armado, Ella baila sola, made Billboard history earlier this year by becoming the first-ever regional Mexican song to hit the top spot on the Streaming Songs chart.

Earlier this year, Grupo Arriesgado canceled a concert in Tijuana after threats were made and shots were fired at an autograph release the day before the show.

Another song of his, entitled El Belicón, refers to drug lord El Chapo, news agency EFE reported.