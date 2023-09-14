Thu. Sep 14th, 2023

    News

    Wendy’s Selling 1-Cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers This Month, In Addition To Other Deals

    By

    Sep 14, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Wendy’s Selling 1-Cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers This Month, In Addition To Other Deals

    In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day this year, the popular fast food chain is offering its beloved Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for a mere 1 cent with any purchase made through the Wendy’s app. The deal is available from September 18th to September 22nd.

    Wendy’s Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, renowned for its flavorful combination, includes a beef patty topped with applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

    The promotion follows a similar one held in May to commemorate National Hamburger Month and National Hamburger Day (May 28), during which the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger was also priced at just 1 cent, running from May 26th through June 1st.

    In addition to the 1-cent burger promotion, Wendy’s is presenting a range of other enticing deals throughout this month. For those who love fries, you have the opportunity to enjoy a complimentary order of fries (available in any size) with any purchase until September 17.

    Also, starting from September 25 and continuing until October 1, you can also receive a free soft drink at Wendy’s with any purchase.

    The post Wendy’s Selling 1-Cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers This Month, In Addition To Other Deals appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Diverse views’ in US Senate over how to regulate artificial intelligence

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Peso Pluma is threatened by drug cartels not to perform at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana: ‘It will be your last show’

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    I looked through my ‘perfect’ boyfriend’s phone while he was sleeping. I’m glad I did because what I found was horrifying

    Sep 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Diverse views’ in US Senate over how to regulate artificial intelligence

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Wendy’s Selling 1-Cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers This Month, In Addition To Other Deals

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Peso Pluma is threatened by drug cartels not to perform at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana: ‘It will be your last show’

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    I looked through my ‘perfect’ boyfriend’s phone while he was sleeping. I’m glad I did because what I found was horrifying

    Sep 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy