In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day this year, the popular fast food chain is offering its beloved Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for a mere 1 cent with any purchase made through the Wendy’s app. The deal is available from September 18th to September 22nd.

Wendy’s Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, renowned for its flavorful combination, includes a beef patty topped with applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

The promotion follows a similar one held in May to commemorate National Hamburger Month and National Hamburger Day (May 28), during which the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger was also priced at just 1 cent, running from May 26th through June 1st.

In addition to the 1-cent burger promotion, Wendy’s is presenting a range of other enticing deals throughout this month. For those who love fries, you have the opportunity to enjoy a complimentary order of fries (available in any size) with any purchase until September 17.

Also, starting from September 25 and continuing until October 1, you can also receive a free soft drink at Wendy’s with any purchase.

The post Wendy’s Selling 1-Cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers This Month, In Addition To Other Deals appeared first on Breaking911.