Danny Frawley’s widow reveals how Angus Brayshaw concussion scandal has traumatised the family after head knocks played a role in footy legend’s tragic death

Danny Frawley’s widow launches powerful plea on head injury

Angus Brayshaw incident traumatized his family

Anita Frawley says discussion about concussions must continue

Danny Frawley’s widow, Anita Frawley, has spoken out about how the concussion scandal surrounding her future son-in-law, Angus Brayshaw, traumatized her family.

It’s been four years since the St Kilda legend took his own life by crashing his car into a tree near Ballarat, Victoria.

Frawley was diagnosed with CTE – a neurogenerative disease linked to repeated trauma to the head – after his death when his brain was examined by the Australian Sports Brain Bank.

Last week, Anita’s daughter Danielle’s fiancé Angus Brayshaw was flattened by Collingwood’s Brayden Maynard and left unconscious at the MCG – in an incident that divided the sport.

The sickening concussion hit Ms Frawley close to home and prompted her to issue a statement calling for the debate to focus on protecting athletes’ brains.

Anita Frawley, the widow of St Kilda legend Danny Frawley, has opened up about how the concussion saga surrounding her future son-in-law Angus Brayshaw hit home

Angus Brayshaw was flattened by Collingwood’s Brayden Maynard and left unconscious

“The events of recent days have been extremely traumatic for my family,” she said in a statement released to The Australian.

“We ask for privacy to deal with our ongoing trauma, particularly during the week of the anniversary of Danny’s death.

“Discussions about CTE and concussions must continue and protection of athletes’ brains must be sacrosanct.

“There can be no diversion because we as a family do not want to see anyone else go through the trauma and pain that has and continues to affect us.”

Meanwhile, Channel 7 football commentator James Brayshaw has revealed how his nephew’s family are faring after Angus’ concussion.

James applauded his brother Mark for the way he’s coping, but admits Angus’ mother Deb does things harshly.

Angus’ brother Andrew, who plays for Fremantle, also suffered a season-ending head injury in 2018 that left him with a broken jaw.

“My brother is amazing,” James told Channel 7’s Talking Finals.

Demons star Angus Brayshaw is pictured with his mother Deb and fiancée Danielle (right)

James Brayshaw, uncle of Angus, says it is difficult for parents to watch their children play

“I think he’s incredible, the way he’s handled what happened to Andrew in the West and now Angus.

“I take my hat off to him. I’m not sure if I were in the same situation I would handle it as well as he does.

“But Deb did some very difficult things. She was at Optus Stadium when the Andrew incident happened (in 2018), she was on the ground at the weekend.

“It’s very difficult (for parents to watch their children play football), because it’s such a brutal game.

“To sit in the stands among 90,000 people and watch your son lie and not move for two minutes – I don’t do it…we’ve all contacted her and I hope she’s okay and I think She struggles with it to be honest. .’

The AFL Tribunal cleared Maynard on Tuesday night of his controversial choke and the defender is now free to play in the preliminary final on September 22 against Port Adelaide or GWS.