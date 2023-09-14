Thu. Sep 14th, 2023

    Jetstar flight from Tokyo to Cairns makes diversion to Guam

    By Zak Wheeler for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 11:56 p.m. EDT, September 13, 2023 | Update: 12:07 a.m. EDT, September 14, 2023

    A Jetstar flight carrying hundreds of passengers was forced to take an unexpected detour after the plane’s windscreen was damaged.

    Two hundred and twenty people returning from Tokyo made a stopover in Guam before returning to Cairns so staff could repair some windshield damage.

    Jetstar flight JQ26 from Tokyo to Cairns arrived at its destination at 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, about 24 hours after its scheduled arrival.

    Jetstar flight JQ26 was forced to make an emergency landing after a crack in the outer layer of its windshield was discovered mid-flight.

    Passengers en route from Tokyo to Cairns had an unexpected stopover in Guam (pictured) while the airliner arranged a replacement flight.

    An airline spokesperson confirmed the plane landed in Queensland after a replacement flight was arranged.

    “We arranged hotel accommodations and meals for clients during the delay in Guam, and our captain and operations team worked closely with local authorities to arrange customs clearance and assistance on arrival. airport,” the spokesperson said.

    “Safety is always our No. 1 priority. »

    Planes are designed to handle such problems, allowing pilots to calmly divert course in order to land and resolve it.

    The spokesperson said only the outer layer of the Boeing 787 was damaged.

