Overdose deaths from fentanyl-laced cocaine and meth have risen 50-fold since 2010

Overdoses caused by a combination of fentanyl and stimulants, such as cocaine and methamphetamine, have increased 50-fold in just over a decade.

Overdose rates for fentanyl, which also involves powerful stimulants, have risen so precipitously over the years that addiction experts have called this the “fourth wave” of the devastating opioid crisis that still has a stranglehold on the United States. .

Researchers reported that the proportion of drug overdoses involving both fentanyl and a stimulant increased from less than one percent in 2010 to nearly a third in 2021.

To further compound the tragedy, many users unintentionally consume fentanyl (in minute doses enough to kill), as it is frequently used as a cutting agent in cocaine and other illicit drugs to amplify delivery and effect.

Naloxone has proven to be a game-changer in reversing opioid overdoses in the process, having already saved thousands of lives, but the antidote does nothing to reverse other drug overdoses, leaving first responders without a stopgap. effective.

After the first wave driven by prescription opioids came the second wave driven by a shift toward heroin, followed by the third wave driven by an explosion in demand and supply for fentanyl. This ‘fourth wave’ of the opioid addiction epidemic began in earnest in 2015

In the graph above, the height of each bar shows the total number of drug overdose deaths that occurred in that year. As overdose deaths increased in the United States from 38,329 in 2010 to 106,699 in 2021, the percentage related to both fentanyl and stimulants increased from 0.6 percent to 32.3 percent.

In May of last year, Mac Miller’s drug supplier was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for distributing counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl that, combined with cocaine use, led to the rapper’s fatal overdose in 2018.

As overdose deaths rose from about 38,000 in 2010 to more than 106,000 in 2021, the rate of overdoses involving fentanyl along with a stimulant increased.

The percentage of overdose deaths in the US involving both fentanyl and stimulants increased from 0.6 percent (235 overdoses) in 2010 to approximately 32 percent (34,429 overdoses) in 2021, with the steepest increase beginning in 2015.

Researchers reviewed a mountain of death records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s extensive online database for epidemiologic research (WONDER) from 2010 to 2021.

They were then able to measure the annual percentages of overdoses involving fentanyl alone, stimulants alone, fentanyl and stimulants combined, and stimulant or non-fentanyl drugs.

During this period, fentanyl overdoses without any additional stimulants also skyrocketed from just over seven percent in 2010 to nearly 36 percent eleven years later.

However, overdoses related solely to stimulants remained relatively stable, from nearly 15 percent in 2010 to just under 18 percent in 2021.

This “fourth wave” of the opioid addiction epidemic, which began in the late ’90s with the advent of extremely potent prescription pills like OxyContin, began in earnest in 2015, about two years after fentanyl surpassed heroin as the deadliest opioid on the streets. .

After the first wave driven by prescription opioids came the second wave driven by a shift toward heroin, followed by the third wave driven by an explosion in demand and supply for fentanyl.

Dr. Joseph Friedman, an addictions researcher at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, said: “Fentanyl has caused a polysubstance overdose crisis, meaning people are mixing fentanyl with other drugs, such as stimulants, but also with countless other synthetic substances”. This poses many health risks and new challenges for healthcare providers.

“We have data and medical experience in treating opioid use disorders, but comparatively little experience with combining opioids and stimulants, or with opioids mixed with other drugs.”

Deaths caused by fentanyl in the United States increased in the 2010s. At the beginning of the decade, 2,666 Americans died from fentanyl overdoses. This number shot up to 19,413 in 2016. Covid worsened the situation, with a record 72,484 deaths recorded in 2021.

Examining the issue closely, Dr. Friedman and his fellow researchers who wrote the study found that the leading stimulant combined with fentanyl in the southern and western states was methamphetamine, while cocaine was the preferred combination in the states. from the northeast.

In 2021, fentanyl overdoses with methamphetamine were most common in Western states, including Alaska, California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington, as well as West Virginia and Kentucky.

Meanwhile, in a wide swath of northeastern states, such as Rhode Island, Vermont, and Massachusetts, cocaine was the most common stimulant involved.

Dr. Friedman said, “We suspect that this pattern reflects the increasing availability and preference for low-cost, high-purity methamphetamine throughout the United States, and the fact that the Northeast has a well-entrenched pattern of illicit cocaine use that has resisted far from the total methamphetamine uptake seen in other parts of the country.

The rise in polysubstance overdoses is not monitored in the same way as overdoses attributed to fentanyl alone, since drug surveillance in the United States has a limited amount of data it can collect on poisonings involving more than one drug per se. alone.

Investigators also warned about the rise of sinister counterfeit pills disguised as prescription drugs sold on the street, including Percocet and Xanax.

Many people discover too late that their medications were loaded with fentanyl, which can be deadly in infinitesimal doses (think an amount that would fit on the tip of a pencil).

They said: ‘In recent years, counterfeit pills have grown to account for more than a quarter of all illicit fentanyl seizures.

“Counterfeit pills have the potential to transform overdose risk by expanding illicit synthetic drug markets to subpopulations, such as adolescents, who are less likely to consume powdered fentanyl products.”

This is not a new problem. In 2018, rapper Mac Miller died after an accidental overdose from a fatal combination of cocaine and pills that the dealers who sold him said were oxycodone and Xanax. In reality, the pills were laced with fentanyl, enough to kill the young rapper at just 26 years old.

The study by UCLA researchers was published Wednesday in the journal Addiction.