Thu. Sep 14th, 2023

    News

    Biden Should Step Aside, But It’s Never Going to Happen

    By

    Sep 14, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Biden Should Step Aside, But It’s Never Going to Happen

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    President Joe Biden’s age is getting to be like the weather. Everybody complains about it, but nobody does anything about it.

    Until now, that is. In years to come, will we point to this September as the month when Joe Biden’s age and doddering demeanor became an unacceptable risk?

    In the event we do, the turning point will likely have been a Washington Post column written by David Ignatius, titled, “President Biden should not run again in 2024.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Repression in Iran: ‘Whoever targeted my eye knew exactly who I was’

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Jacinta Nampijinpa Price’s fury as her phone number is shared online and she is bombarded with vile abuse after ‘Vote No’ text

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Nancy Pelosi concedes Biden may DROP OUT of 2024 race – then smirks, laughs and dodges question when asked if Kamala Harris should run for VP

    Sep 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Repression in Iran: ‘Whoever targeted my eye knew exactly who I was’

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Jacinta Nampijinpa Price’s fury as her phone number is shared online and she is bombarded with vile abuse after ‘Vote No’ text

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Nancy Pelosi concedes Biden may DROP OUT of 2024 race – then smirks, laughs and dodges question when asked if Kamala Harris should run for VP

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    The Russians painted elaborate camouflage on their warships in Crimea to try to confuse Ukraine’s maritime drones, but that didn’t stop Ukraine from decimating 2 vessels and setting the Sevastopol port ablaze

    Sep 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy