Nancy Pelosi concedes Biden may DROP OUT of 2024 race – then smirks, laughs and dodges question when asked if Kamala Harris should run for VP

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admitted Joe Biden could drop out of the race in 2024 — then smiled, laughed and dodged the question when asked if she thought Kamala Harris should run for be re-elected vice-president.

Worryingly for the president, Pelosi also gave an evasive response when asked if her career would continue through 2024 and beyond.

Asked if she thought “there was a chance (Biden) wouldn’t continue to run,” Pelosi responded less than definitively: “I hope not, I hope not” .

The 80-year-old president – ​​who is the oldest ever elected – faces growing questions about his cognitive abilities – with criticism coming more from his own party.

Pelosi, 83, also gave a classic non-answer to Anderson Cooper on her show Wednesday night when asked if Harris was “the best vice presidential candidate for this president.”

She replied, “He means it, and that’s what matters.” She is very politically savvy. I don’t think people give him enough credit. His values ​​are consistent with those of the president. Why would she be vice president if she wasn’t?

Prodded again by Cooper, Pelosi dodged the question anyway, but began smiling, laughing and even looking up conspiratorially as she spoke. The CNN star was off-camera at the time and it’s unclear if he did anything to amuse her.

Speaking with a smile, Pelosi said: “She is the vice president of the United States. People say to me: why doesn’t she do this or that? I say, because she is the vice president. This is the job description. You don’t do much.

Ultimately, Pelosi praised Harris’s job performance.

“You know, you are a source of strength and inspiration and intellectual resources and everything else and I think she has represented our country very well here and abroad.”

Pelosi also mocked a column by David Ignatius in the newspaper owned by Jeff Bezos. Washington Post who challenged Harris and her boss, writing: “President Biden should not run again in 2024.”

Ignatius largely praises Biden’s early years in office, saying the Democrat has “governed from the center out” and done a good job on foreign policy in supporting Ukraine.

However, he says that not only Biden, but also Vice President Kamala Harris, should avoid running in 2024.

“It’s painful to say this, given my admiration for much of what they accomplished. But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks destroying his greatest achievement: stopping Trump.

He cited disastrous poll numbers for Biden in terms of approval ratings and public opinion of his age.

Pelosi mocked Ignatius’s criticism in one voice and retorted a previous criticism Ignatius made about his trip to Taiwan.

The New York Times and Washington Post published opinion pieces Wednesday calling 80-year-old President Joe Biden too old to run for office in 2024. Pelosi laughed off their criticism.

‘Yeah, so what? It’s a. He also said he shouldn’t show up because he allowed me to go to Taiwan. No one allows me to do anything. It was not up to David Ignatius.

Pelosi was full of praise for the president when asked if he was the best person for the Democratic nomination in 2024.

‘I think so. Yes. President Biden has – he has great experience and great wisdom. As you know, he has been in this field for a long time, serving as senator, vice president and now president. He has a vision for our country that is built on fairness and justice and addresses the table issues facing America’s working families.

She admitted that “there may be concerns” among Democrats about his age, but that everyone is for him. For the most part, everyone is for him.

For Harris – whose criticism Pelosi did not directly respond to – he cited “the simple fact that she has failed to gain traction in the country or even within her own party.”

He even suggested Biden replace Harris on the ticket with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass or Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

“Right now, there is no clear alternative to Biden – no blatantly obvious replacement waiting in the wings. This could be decisive for Biden, since there is apparently no one else. But perhaps he will trust democracy to discover new leadership “in the arena”.

Harris insisted last week that she was prepared to “take over” from President Joe Biden if the 80-year-old became ill and could no longer continue to lead the country.

The vice president presented the worst-case scenario, but insisted that Biden is fine and can continue to serve a second term until he is 86.

Harris, who has struggled with disastrous approval ratings, defended the president’s age in an interview with the Associated Press at the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The AP’s Chris Megerian pointed out last week’s AP-NORC poll which reveals that 77% of Americans, including 69% of Democrats, think Biden is too old to run for office.

A Wall Street Journal poll released Monday had similar results, with 73 percent of voters saying Biden is too old to run again, including two-thirds of Democrats.

Harris dismissed concerns and said Biden was prepared to serve as president until January 2025.

“First, let me say that our president has been an extraordinary leader who has accomplished things that previous presidents hoped, dreamed and promised to do, but did not achieve,” he said. -she declared.

“So yes, I see him every day, a lot of the time we spend together is in the Oval Office, where I see his ability to understand problems and solve them in a way that no one else does. “Nothing else can do to make intelligent decisions. And important decisions on behalf of the American people have been made,” Harris continued.

“And so I will tell you that I think the American people ultimately want to know that their president keeps his promises – and that Joe Biden keeps his promises,” the vice president added.

Harris also responded in the affirmative when asked by Megerian if she was ready to become president.

“Yes,” she said.