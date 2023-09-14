Jacinta Nampijinpa Price’s fury as her phone number is shared online and she is bombarded with vile abuse after ‘Vote No’ text

<!–

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price’s personal mobile number was leaked on Twitter, prompting Yes voters to bombard her with nasty messages.

The country’s leading No campaigner and liberal senator has been inundated with troll texts, at a time when tensions around Voice in Parliament are at an unprecedented level.

She told the National Press Club on Thursday that she had been bombarded with “the most revolting messages, voicemails that you can think of.”

“Since our Prime Minister launched the referendum, our nation has been divided. We have seen ugliness manifest at every level.

“I know that I myself, Warren Mundine, have been the subject of horrible racial vilification…I am no stranger to horrible, horrible abuse.

“I condemn all kinds of horrible behavior that has flowed from this.”

His Senate colleague James Paterson criticized the tactics of X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday morning.

He said: “Leaking the private details of a prominent Indigenous woman during a controversial referendum debate is irresponsible and dangerous.

“The Yes campaign needs to tell their supporters to stop sharing (Senator Price’s) phone number and condemn the horrific abuse she suffered.

Online, trolls bragged about contacting her on her personal number.

Others have argued that Ms Nampijinpa Price’s contact details were readily available on a separate website before being distributed through X.

The backlash appears to have been sparked after thousands of Australians received an unsolicited text message urging them to vote no on The Voice.

The messages read: “Hello, this is Jacinta Price, the referendum will take place on October 14th. This voice is risky, unfamiliar and divisive. ” You do not know ? Say no.’

Ms Nampijinpa Price revealed on Sky on Wednesday evening that she had received death threats over her public stance on Voice.

The text message urged recipients to vote no in the referendum on the Indigenous voice in Parliament.

“I had a barrage of really horrible messages today calling me an a**t and the B-word and all sorts of things left on my phone,” Ms Nampijinpa Price said.

“But that says more about who they are – not me.”

“I carry the target on my back, because they need it. Because if I don’t do well, who else will. People can be afraid of being called racist – well, I get death threats.

On Thursday, Ms Nampijinpa Price appeared before the National Press Club to deliver an impassioned speech on her vision for Australia after the referendum.

She said she was called “betrayed” and subjected to racist abuse and threats of violence simply because she “wanted to stop children from being abused”.

“Because I want to prevent women and men from being killed. The truth is that despite all the moral posturing and virtue signaling about telling the truth, there is no real appetite in Canberra for telling the truth or hearing the truth.