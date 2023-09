NNA – Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rahi is set to arrive in Australia on Friday to begin a pastoral tour that includes Sydney and Melbourne.

His visit ends on September 24.

According to the Bishop of the Maronite Eparchy of Australia, New Zealand and Oceania, Charbel Torbey, the main goal of Rahi#39;s visit is to celebrate the golden jubilee of the eparchy.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.A.H.