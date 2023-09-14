Morocco earthquake: 2,946 dead and 5,674 wounded

NNA – The number of casualties, resulting from the earthquake that struck several Moroccan provinces and prefectures on September 8, rose to 2,946, while injuries have reached 5,674, says an updated toll released as of 7:00 PM by the Ministry of the Interior.

By province, the quake claimed 1,684 lives in Al Haouz and 980 in Taroudant, the ministry reported, adding that no new fatalities have been reported in the other affected provinces and prefectures. Of the deceased, 2,944 have been laid to rest.

Public authorities continue their efforts to care for the injured, provide shelter for the displaced, deliver food aid, and secure traffic on damaged roads resulting from the earthquake. They are mobilizing all necessary resources to manage the consequences of this tragic event. —Maghreb Arabe Press (MAP)

=============R.A.H.