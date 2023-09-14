Thu. Sep 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Syria: Two soldiers martyred,six injured due to Israeli aggression against some air defense posts in Tartous

    NNA – Two military personnel were martyred and six others injured as a result of Israeli aggression against some of our air defense positions in Tartous countryside.

    In a statement to SANA, a military source stated that ldquo;at 17.22 this afternoon, the Israeli enemy carried out aggression with bursts of rockets from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, targeting some of our air defense positions in Tartous.rdquo;.

    The source added that the aggression led to the martyrdom of two soldiers, the wounding of six others, and some material losses. —–SANA

