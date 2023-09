By

NNA – An-Nahar:

Garnering a majority for dialogue does not pass Le Drian#39;s mission

nbsp;

Nidaa al-Watan:

Ain el-Hilweh ceasefire collapses, Fatah intransigent about handing over the wanted

nbsp;

Ad-Diyar:

Le Drian passes initiative on to Berri; dialogue opponents: President election first

nbsp;

Asharq al-Awsat:

Le Drian#39;s mission hits Lebanese reservations over dialogue

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.A.H.