    The annual leave hack that every Aussie needs to know about: How you can turn nine days off work into a four-week holiday

    The Annual Leave Hack Every Australian Needs to Know: How to Turn Nine Days Off into Four Weeks' Vacation

    By Olivia Day for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 6:14 p.m. EDT, September 13, 2023 | Update: 3:14 a.m. EDT, September 14, 2023

    A little-known hack allows you to transform nine days of annual leave into four weeks of vacation.

    Australian workers who book their annual leave in conjunction with public holidays will benefit from more time off this year over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

    Australian workers who book their annual leave in conjunction with public holidays will benefit from more time off over the Christmas and New Year holidays this year (pictured, Gold Coast)

    The hack only affects people whose employers allow them to take weekends and public holidays off.

    Those who can could see just nine days of annual leave turned into 27 days off.

    Here are the days you need to take off to take advantage of the hack:

    December 2023 to January 2024

    Duration of vacation: 8 days

    Annual leave used: 3 days.

    Monday December 25 – Christmas Day

    Tuesday December 26 – Boxing Day

    Wednesday December 27 – Annual leave

    Thursday December 28 – Annual leave

    Friday December 29 – Annual leave

    Saturday December 30 – Weekend

    Sunday December 31 – Weekend

    Monday January 1 – New Year’s Day

    Duration of vacation: 4 days.

    Annual leave used: 1 day.

    Friday January 26 – Australia Day

    Saturday January 27 – Weekend

    Sunday January 28 – Weekend

    Monday January 29 – Annual leave

    March to April 2024

    Duration of vacation: six days.

    Annual leave used: Two days.

    Thursday March 28 – Annual leave

    Friday March 29 – Good Friday

    Saturday March 30 – Weekend

    Sunday March 31 – Weekend

    Monday April 1 – Easter Monday

    Tuesday April 2nd – Annual leave

    Duration of vacation: 4 days.

    Annual leave used: 1 day.

    Thursday April 25 – Anzac Day

    Friday April 26 – Annual leave

    Saturday April 27 – Weekend

    Sunday April 29 – Weekend

    June 2024

    Duration of vacation: 5 days

    Annual leave used: 2 days

    Friday June 7 – Annual leave

    Saturday June 8 – Weekend

    Sunday June 9 – Weekend

    Monday June 10 – King’s Birthday

    Tuesday June 11 – Annual leave

