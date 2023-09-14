The annual leave hack that every Aussie needs to know about: How you can turn nine days off work into a four-week holiday

<!–

A little-known hack allows you to transform nine days of annual leave into four weeks of vacation.

Australian workers who book their annual leave in conjunction with public holidays will benefit from more time off this year over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The hack only affects people whose employers allow them to take weekends and public holidays off.

Those who can could see just nine days of annual leave turned into 27 days off.

Here are the days you need to take off to take advantage of the hack:

December 2023 to January 2024

Duration of vacation: 8 days

Annual leave used: 3 days.

Monday December 25 – Christmas Day

Tuesday December 26 – Boxing Day

Wednesday December 27 – Annual leave

Thursday December 28 – Annual leave

Friday December 29 – Annual leave

Saturday December 30 – Weekend

Sunday December 31 – Weekend

Monday January 1 – New Year’s Day

Duration of vacation: 4 days.

Annual leave used: 1 day.

Friday January 26 – Australia Day

Saturday January 27 – Weekend

Sunday January 28 – Weekend

Monday January 29 – Annual leave

March to April 2024

Duration of vacation: six days.

Annual leave used: Two days.

Thursday March 28 – Annual leave

Friday March 29 – Good Friday

Saturday March 30 – Weekend

Sunday March 31 – Weekend

Monday April 1 – Easter Monday

Tuesday April 2nd – Annual leave

Duration of vacation: 4 days.

Annual leave used: 1 day.

Thursday April 25 – Anzac Day

Friday April 26 – Annual leave

Saturday April 27 – Weekend

Sunday April 29 – Weekend

June 2024

Duration of vacation: 5 days

Annual leave used: 2 days

Friday June 7 – Annual leave

Saturday June 8 – Weekend

Sunday June 9 – Weekend

Monday June 10 – King’s Birthday

Tuesday June 11 – Annual leave