The annual leave hack that every Aussie needs to know about: How you can turn nine days off work into a four-week holiday

The Annual Leave Hack Every Australian Needs to Know: How to Turn Nine Days Off into Four Weeks’ Vacation
A little-known hack allows you to transform nine days of annual leave into four weeks of vacation.
Australian workers who book their annual leave in conjunction with public holidays will benefit from more time off this year over the Christmas and New Year holidays.
The hack only affects people whose employers allow them to take weekends and public holidays off.
Those who can could see just nine days of annual leave turned into 27 days off.
Here are the days you need to take off to take advantage of the hack:
December 2023 to January 2024
Duration of vacation: 8 days
Annual leave used: 3 days.
Monday December 25 – Christmas Day
Tuesday December 26 – Boxing Day
Wednesday December 27 – Annual leave
Thursday December 28 – Annual leave
Friday December 29 – Annual leave
Saturday December 30 – Weekend
Sunday December 31 – Weekend
Monday January 1 – New Year’s Day
Duration of vacation: 4 days.
Annual leave used: 1 day.
Friday January 26 – Australia Day
Saturday January 27 – Weekend
Sunday January 28 – Weekend
Monday January 29 – Annual leave
March to April 2024
Duration of vacation: six days.
Annual leave used: Two days.
Thursday March 28 – Annual leave
Friday March 29 – Good Friday
Saturday March 30 – Weekend
Sunday March 31 – Weekend
Monday April 1 – Easter Monday
Tuesday April 2nd – Annual leave
Duration of vacation: 4 days.
Annual leave used: 1 day.
Thursday April 25 – Anzac Day
Friday April 26 – Annual leave
Saturday April 27 – Weekend
Sunday April 29 – Weekend
June 2024
Duration of vacation: 5 days
Annual leave used: 2 days
Friday June 7 – Annual leave
Saturday June 8 – Weekend
Sunday June 9 – Weekend
Monday June 10 – King’s Birthday
Tuesday June 11 – Annual leave
