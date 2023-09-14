Apple slammed over cringeworthy zero carbon video starring Octavia Spencer as Mother Nature who scolds CEO Tim Cook and staff about their green credentials

Apple interrupted its iPhone 15 release event to show a skit that viewers called “cringe” and “bizarre.”

The five-minute video touted the company’s environmental accolades

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer played the role of “Mother Nature” in the production

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Apple has been criticized for a bizarre film showing CEO Tim Cook and his staff berated for their eco-credentials by Mother Nature, played by Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer.

Apple revealed its long-awaited new iPhone 15 at the company’s “Wonderlust” event in California. Along with releasing the new gadget they wanted, they released a less-desired video sketch that viewers called “cringy,” “cheesy” and “weird.”

The tech giant interrupted its release event to preview the five-minute drama, which Apple CEO Tim Cook then posted to X (formerly Twitter) and said: “At Apple, we believe the Climate change is one of the world’s most urgent priorities. and we are deeply determined to do our part.

“Today we welcomed a special guest, a true force of nature, who came to check on our progress.”

The special guest was “Mother Nature” – played by Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer, 53 – who chastised Apple’s board members for the company’s carbon footprint, only to be briefed on several times of the company’s efforts to reduce their emissions.

Bizarrely, Cook – one of the highest paid CEOs in the US – was seen repeating phrases at the table before the fictional character entered, while other Apple staff also chimed in with well-rehearsed jokes and facts.

At Apple, we believe climate change is one of the world’s most urgent priorities and we are deeply committed to doing our part. Today we welcomed a special guest, a true force of nature, who came to check on our progress. pic.twitter.com/neLSEqPmGu – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 12, 2023

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, 53, played ‘Mother Nature’ in Apple’s ‘bizarre’ skit

The video was shown during Apple’s “Wonderlust” event for the release of the new iPhone 15.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also played his own role in the newsworthy production that he later posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

Journalist Peter Lloyd was among those who mocked Apple’s glossy ad.

Employees then bragged about Apple’s environmental distinctions, such as eliminating plastic from packaging and running on clean energy.

But many raised a proverbial eyebrow at the glossy sketch, filmed at Apple’s sprawling One Infinite Loop headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Journalist Peter Lloyd said: “You mass produce your products in China, one of the biggest polluters in the world. »

One claim made by an “Apple employee” in the sketch was that the company had planted “forests” in Paraguay and Brazil.

The tech company’s assertion follows a report in Science accusing a group of giant companies – including Apple – of greenwashing by making grand claims about their environmental contributions without providing detailed reports to shareholders or the public.

Marine biologist Tim Lamont was the lead author of the Science report, he told DailyMail.com: “No activity was perfectly reported across the board.”

Apple also boasted about the materials they use in their products in their skit, with one “employee” saying: “We also currently use 100% recycled aluminum in the cases of all our MacBooks, Apple TVs, Apple Watches … »

But Apple hasn’t always been proud of where the materials for its technology come from.

Apple was accused in 2016 by Amnesty International and African Resources Watch of lax monitoring of their cobalt supplies.

Tim Cook, 62, is CEO of Apple Inc. since 2011

The Amnesty report claims that children in the DRC as young as 12 were working underground to extract metal from mines to produce cobalt for tech giants like Apple.

In 2019, Apple was among a group of companies accused of exploiting child labor in the Democratic Republic of Congo by African families who said their children died or were seriously injured while mining for cobalt intended to be sold to tech giants.

If a history of profiting from slave labor and a reputation for greenwashing aren’t enough to make Apple’s sketch look ridiculous, perhaps the fact that the company mass-produces its products in China – the world’s top polluter – will maybe.

The skit ends with Apple CEO Tim Cook promising “Mother Nature” that “by 2030, ALL Apple devices will have net-zero climate impact.”

Apple has been accused of greenwashing and profiting from slave labor, as well as criticized for mass production of its products in China – the world’s top polluter.

People on X were quick to criticize Apple for their video. One user said:

“That Mother Nature sketch was the cringiest thing I’ve seen in a while. Obviously, Apple is also affected by the #WritersStrike.

Someone else said: “This Treehugger Apple ‘Mother Nature’ video is so weird.”

Another user called it a “bigoted climate propaganda video.”