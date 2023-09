NNA – Caretaker Minister of Justice, Henry Khoury, met, at his ministry office on Thursday, with Denmark#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Kristoffer Vivike, with whom he discussed an array of judicial files, in addition to the means to bolster the bilateral cooperation in the legal and judicial fields.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.A.H.