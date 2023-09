NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firas Abiad, headed to USA on a tour that he is set to start in Washington by a meeting with the World Bank officials to discuss funding projects for the healthcare sector, among other topics.

Abiad#39;s three-day visit includes his participation in the UN General Assembly#39;s High-Level Meetings on health in New York, as well as meetings with the American-Lebanese Medical Association (ALMA) in Arizona.

