The Only Reason to Watch ‘Wilderness’ Is Taylor Swift

There is yet to be an exact title for the genre of books, movies, and TV shows that follow women getting revenge on the evil men in their lives. They’re not always thrillers, but they’re also not merely chick flicks. Sometimes they’re murder mysteries, and they’re almost always dark comedies. Vendetta venture? Tit for tat tale? Ladies, we’ve got to come up with a clever name for this, because there’s a new entry in the canon, which already includes titles like Big Little Lies, Bad Sisters, and Gone Girl, amidst plenty of others.

That show is Wilderness, a British thriller premiering Sept. 14 on Prime Video based on the novel of the same name by B.E. Jones. Our damaged-yet-persistent heroine is Liv (Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman), a woman who has been told her entire life to sit down, listen, and obey orders. But when Liv uncovers a secret her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) has been hiding, she craves the opportunity to fight back and get revenge.

While growing up in England, Liv was always told to follow the unwritten rules of society: Men are the leaders of the house, women belong in the kitchen, and no talking back. Outdated, yes, but Liv has spent most of her life feeling empowered while still falling in line. So, when Will asks Liv to quit her job and move to America to be his New York housewife, she agrees. They’ve been married for a year at this point. The future looks solid. Liv is willing to spend her time at home baking and cleaning, although the women around her warn that being a homebody isn’t a sustainable lifestyle.

