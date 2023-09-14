Kate Middleton quietly carries on with royal duty by holding Early Years meeting at Windsor Castle amidst Invictus Games row

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kate Middleton quietly continues her royal duties this week – as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate the Invictus Games with veterans in Germany.

According to the Court Circular, the Princess of Wales, 41, held an early childhood meeting at Windsor Castle yesterday.

The Royal Family’s work, through its Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood, to promote the importance of the first five years of a child’s life has accelerated over the past year.

It comes as his brother-in-law, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife, the Duchess, continue their week-long trip to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games.

It was asserted vEternals have become frustrated that the Invictus Games are not attracting the attention from royals that other sporting events enjoy – with Buckingham Palace seeming “petty and petty” by not paying enough attention.

Kate Middleton quietly continues her royal duties this week – as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate the Invictus Games with veterans in Germany

It has been claimed that veterans have become frustrated that the Invictus Games are not attracting the attention of the royal family in the way other sporting events enjoy – with Buckingham Palace looking “petty and petty” by not attending. not paying enough attention.

The Prince and Princess of Wales played a vital role from the early stages of the Invictus Games.

The Royal Foundation, shared at the time by Prince Harry, invested significant sums in this event.

There is now a feeling of frustration among some British athletes that their efforts go unrecognized by public figures – including members of the royal family – who rush to extend their best wishes to competitors at other international events, The telegraph reports.

Critics say the royal family’s “ill will” towards Harry should not be blamed on disabled veterans taking part in the competition.

In 2014, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William attended the opening ceremony of the first ever Invictus Games in London. But the royal family has not commented on the event for several years.

An anonymous British media strategist said: “It is ironic that Buckingham Palace has had more to say about the Highland Games than the Invictus Games, despite the honorary military roles they occupy.

“In doing so, the palace ends up looking petty and petty. The ill will against Harry should not be blamed on Invictus’ competitors.

Kate’s work on early childhood development has been a focus of her royal work in recent years (pictured in June).

Former Royal Marine Ben McBean said he understood both sides of the “rift” between the brothers, but added they should have put their differences aside.

Mr McBean, who lost an arm and a leg in Afghanistan and inspired Prince Harry to start the games, added that the team should have shouted.

And a Team GB insider said athletes find the lack of support from public figures “bizarre” but do not want to get caught in the “royal crossfire”.

A British team official told the Telegraph that due to the growing scale of the event and the royal family’s recent focus on sporting competitions, there could have been more support from the part of the royal family.

Palace sources reportedly said that members of the royal family never involve themselves in the professional endeavors of others and would not expect the Duke to do so. voice support for finalists for William’s Earthshot Prize, for example.

This meeting isn’t the only royal engagement Kate has undertaken in the past week.

On Tuesday she visited HMP High Down in Surrey to find out more about the work of an addiction charity.

The Invictus Games are one of the major projects that Prince Harry has been pursuing since his departure from the royal family.

The lack of attention given to Prince Harry’s Invictus Games by Buckingham Palace “seems petty” and “mean-minded”, a media strategist has said. Meghan Markle and the Duke pictured at the games on Wednesday

Meghan was as enthusiastic as ever at games with Prince Harry

He was given a hero’s welcome in Germany by participants in the latest edition of the competition he founded for wounded and disabled veterans.

Harry arrived at the event followed by dozens of excited schoolchildren who had had study leave to attend.

Harry said he plans to attend as many events as possible during the week-long competition.

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle joined the Duke at matches at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, where the two were seen smiling and rejoicing as they watched numerous sporting events.

The Duchess was seen sporting a star badge as she cheered on her home country during the wheelchair basketball match between the United States and France yesterday.