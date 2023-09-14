Thu. Sep 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Pakradounian holds talks with Le Drian

    By

    Sep 14, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Secretary General of the Tashnag Party, Head of the Armenian MPs bloc Hagop Pakradounian, met on Thursday with French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, with whom he discussed the outcome of the diplomat#39;s talks with the various political sides regarding the election of a president of the republic.

    According to a statement by the Tashnag Party, quot;discussions were fruitful and positive, and (both sides) stressed the necessity to resume the contacts and discussions with the Lebanese sides and to steer clear of setting conditions and strongly worded rhetoric in order to elect a consensual president, which shall pave the way for resolving the current crisis in the country.quot;

    By

