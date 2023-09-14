Hilary Duff steps out in a denim wrap dress just days after Ashton Kutcher’s problematic comments about her as a teenager resurfaced

<!–

Hilary Duff stepped out in a denim wrap dress in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The actress, 35, kept things casual throughout her day, opting to complement the all-denim silhouette with a pair of maroon trainers as she threw a large black handbag over her shoulder.

The former Lizzie McGuire star pulled her dark locks up and away from her face and protected her eyes with a pair of sunglasses.

The outing comes amid a social media firestorm for the actress, with an unearthed viral video clip showing Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher making problematic comments about her when she was a teenager.

In an old clip on Punk’d, the actor spoke about then-15-year-old Hilary shortly after her Disney Channel tenure ended, comparing her to twin actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who were 17 at the time. at the time, claiming that everyone was “waiting” for them all to grow up.

On the road! Hilary Duff stepped out in West Hollywood in a denim wrap dress on Wednesday, just days after Ashton Kutcher’s problematic comments about her as a teenager resurfaced

Hey now! The former Disney Channel star opted for an all-denim look complete with sneakers for her outing

He said: ‘Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire, she has an album out too. She’s going to star in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen. And she’s one of the girls we’re all waiting for to turn 18. Together with the Olsen twins.’

At the time, the Come Clean singer was starring alongside Ashton, now 45, in the 2003 comedy with Steve Martin and had appeared on an episode of his MTV prank show.

The video went viral on social media just days after another old clip, in which Ashton talked about having to kiss his now-wife Mila Kunis on-screen when she was 14 and he was 19 when she starred together in That 70s Show.

He said, “I think this is a bit illegal, right…”

In that unearthed clip — which was part of an interview on The Rosie O’Donnell Show in 2002 — Mila claimed that their That 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson offered Ashton $10 to French kiss her on set.

She said: ‘I’ve never kissed a man before… I was a 14-year-old girl and I was extremely scared for my life.

Danny says, “Dude, I’ll give you $10 if you French kiss her.” What if you stick your tongue in my mouth?’

The old interview hit social media when it emerged that Ashton and his wife Danny sent a letter of support following his rape conviction, which will see him serve 30 years behind bars for raping two women 20 years ago.

Teen star: The outing comes amid a social media firestorm for the actress, with an unearthed viral video clip showing Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher making problematic comments about her when she was a teenager. Hilary was only 15 years old when the comments were made

Goes viral! Ashton has since been labeled ‘gross’ and ‘creepy’ due to the viral video

Two of a Kind! Ashton made the same comments about Mary-Kate and Ashley, who were 17 at the time (pictured in 2004).

Meanwhile, What Dreams Are Made Of singer Hilary – who is married to Matthew Koma and has Banks, four-year-old and two-year-old Mae with her, as well as 11-year-old Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie – was initially spotted for the first time since the clip went viral on Monday.

The How I Met Your Father actress kept the look casual by wearing a Taylor Swift hoodie and black leggings while she went shopping.

It was a light shopping day for the Wake Up hitmaker as she grabbed her phone and ran some errands in Los Angeles.

Hilary was soon spotted leaving the store with two shopping bags as she went about her day despite the online attention.