Here’s an easy guide on how to try Google’s innovative feature for creating personalized emoji mashups

Google has launched a new tool that allows you to create your own emoji mashups

From angry devil droppings to sloth strawberries, the opportunities are almost endless

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

From cheeky eggplants to friendly smiley faces, emojis now form a staple part of many of our daily messages.

But even though there are over 3,600 emoji available to choose from, there are often times when you just can’t find the character you need.

Fortunately, help is at hand, as Google has launched a new tool that allows you to create your own emoji combinations.

From basketball avocados to strawberry sloths, the opportunities are almost endless with this fun tool.

Here’s how you can try it and create your own emoji combinations.

Even though there are over 3,600 emoji available to choose from, there are often times when you simply can’t find the character you need. Fortunately, help is at hand, as Google has launched a new tool that allows you to create your own emoji mashups.

From angry devil droppings to sloth strawberries, the opportunities are almost endless with this fun tool.

To create your hybrid emoji, simply open Google Search on your computer and type “kitchen emoji” in the search bar.

A series of cheeky emojis will appear at the top of your search results, with a blue button inviting you to “Start Cooking.”

Click this button and the emoji merge tool will appear.

To create your mashups, click on the emoji on the left at the top of the screen, before selecting the first emoji you’d like to use in your hybrid.

Once you’re happy with your selection, click the emoji in the middle at the top of the screen, before selecting the second emoji you’d like to use on your hybrid.

The emoji combination will appear on the right at the top of the screen.

Google has also included a “Randomly” option if you’re struggling to find inspiration.

To show off your creation, click the emoji to copy it to your device’s clipboard.

To show off your creation, click the emoji to copy it to your device’s clipboard. Then you can stick it as a sticker on a message to impress your friends.

MailOnline tested the tool and came up with five strange and wacky combinations, including this strawberry sloth.

Then you can stick it as a sticker on a message to impress your friends.

MailOnline tested the tool and came up with five weird and wacky combinations, including an angry devil poop, a strawberry sloth, a freaky alien, an avocado with a basketball for a stone, and a tiger with cheese.

The launch of the new tool comes shortly after the experts at musicMagpie revealed Britain’s top 10 emojis.

The results revealed that The top emoji was the “two hearts” icon, and 45 percent of respondents found this emoji cringe-worthy.

This wasn’t the only heart emoji that was deemed off-putting, as ‘heart suit’, ‘red heart’ and ‘smiley face with hearts’ also made the top ten.

Other faces that made it to the top list were the “kissing face”, the “winking face”, and the “smiley face with mouth open and eyes wide shut”.

Meanwhile, rounding out the top ten were “person with folded hands”, “fire” and “eyes rolling”.

To create your hybrid emoji, simply open Google Search on your computer and type “kitchen emoji” in the search bar.