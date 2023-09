NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri, on Thursday received at the Second Presidency in Ain el-Tineh, Hamas Movement Political Bureau member, Dr. Mousa Abu Marzouk, heading a delegation from the Movement.

nbsp;Discussions reportedly touched on the latest developments in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh.nbsp;

