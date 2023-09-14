Thu. Sep 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Derian discusses Lebanese, Arab affairs with Iraqi Vice PM, receives MP Skaff

    By

    Sep 14, 2023

    NNA – Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, on Thursday welcomed at Dar Al-Fatwa, Iraqi Vice PM Mohammed Tamim, in the presence of nbsp;Iraqi Embassy Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires, Amin Nasrawi, and MP Mohammed Badr.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly touched on Lebanese and Arab affairs.nbsp;

    Mufti Derian thanked Iraq for its assistance to Lebanon in the difficult circumstances it is going through.

    On the other hand, Mufti Derian received nbsp;MP Ghassan Skaff, who congratulated him on renewing his term, and highlighted Dar Farwarsquo;s constant national role.nbsp;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

