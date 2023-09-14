Elon Musk Slammed by Second Country in Disastrous Week for Diplomacy

Julia Nikhinson/REUTERS

The foreign minister of Taiwan has called out Elon Musk directly after the billionaire appeared to suggest the island was an “integral part of China” much like Hawaii is part of the United States.

Joseph Wu’s rebuke, in a post late Wednesday on Musk’s own Twitter/X network, followed Musk’s appearance at a tech summit in Los Angeles where he predicted that “one way or the other” the Chinese were determined to take over Taiwan.

It‘s the second time in a week that a foreign nation’s officials have attacked the world’s richest man—whose companies include SpaceX and Tesla.

