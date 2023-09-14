Thu. Sep 14th, 2023

    News

    Elon Musk Slammed by Second Country in Disastrous Week for Diplomacy

    By

    Sep 14, 2023
    Elon Musk Slammed by Second Country in Disastrous Week for Diplomacy

    Julia Nikhinson/REUTERS

    The foreign minister of Taiwan has called out Elon Musk directly after the billionaire appeared to suggest the island was an “integral part of China” much like Hawaii is part of the United States.

    Joseph Wu’s rebuke, in a post late Wednesday on Musk’s own Twitter/X network, followed Musk’s appearance at a tech summit in Los Angeles where he predicted that “one way or the other” the Chinese were determined to take over Taiwan.

    It‘s the second time in a week that a foreign nation’s officials have attacked the world’s richest man—whose companies include SpaceX and Tesla.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

