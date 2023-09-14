Apple’s new iPhone 15 is an underwhelming ‘slap in the face,’ say disappointed fans

Apple CEO Tim Cook with the iPhone 15.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro on Tuesday at its “Wonderlust” event.The phones have a range of new features, including USB-C charging and a customizable “action button.”But the company has faced a social media backlash with some fans saying they are unlikely to upgrade.

Apple fans have attacked the new iPhone 15 on social media, describing it as “disappointing” and “underwhelming.”

Apple unveiled four new iPhones at its “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday, alongside a range of other products including new Apple Watches. But some fans were less than thrilled by the new iPhones announced during the glitzy launch.

“I’ll never leave Apple but the iPhone 11-15 are all the same exact phones,” said one user in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Apple’s lack of innovation and progress from their phones is very disappointing,” they added.

iPhone 15 Pro is incredibly disappointing 😒 First one i’m not even remotely tempted to upgrade to. — ThioJoe (@thiojoe) September 12, 2023

Other Apple fans posting on X described the new iPhone lineup as “underwhelming” and said the lack of innovation left them “tempted to go back to Android.”

“The iPhone 15 launch is the most disappointing and underwhelming flagship launch in the past decade,” read one post on the site.

“Launching iterative phones is one thing but this year’s base 15 models are a slap in the face to loyal customers who (are) locked into the ecosystem and need an upgrade,” they added.

The latest range of iPhones did feature a number of changes from previous models – most notably switching from the company’s lightning charger to USB-C. Apple said that it had no choice but to make the change after coming under pressure from European regulators to adopt the standard.

The tech giant also unveiled a new “action button” on the iPhone 15 Pro, which replaces the mute switch with a customizable button that can be used to open the camera, record a voice memo, and assess shortcuts.

The iPhone 15 was beyond disappointing. Show some creativity once in a while. Samsung has phones that have screens that bend in half! We just want some innovation — Lee Carnahan (@l_carnahan) September 13, 2023

However, this new feature has also attracted criticism from fans because it limits users to just one action at a time.

“The Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro series can only be configured to perform one function?” said one post.

“You get press and hold, and that’s about it. No double press or triple press? Disappointing,” they added.

The iPhone 15 will go on sale on September 22, with prices for the base model starting at $799 and $999 for the titanium-framed iPhone 15 pro, which is significantly lighter than previous models.

Apple was approached for comment but did not respond at the time of publication.

