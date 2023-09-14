Cautious calm prevails in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp axes

NNA – Cautious calm has prevailednbsp;since 10 a.m. in all the axes of Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp, after thenbsp;violent clashes that intensified during the early morning hours decreased on the various fighting axes, which concentrated on the axis of Hattin -Jabal al-Halib, Al-Braksat – Bustan al-Quds – Al-Tawaree.

The number of deaths in the Ain al-Hilweh clashes rose to 9, eight of whom were transferred to Al-Hamshari Hospital andnbsp;the ninth to Al-Rahi Hospital in Sidon.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y