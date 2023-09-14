Caretaker Defense Minister meets chief of UN Peacekeeping Evaluation Section

NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Selim, on Thursday met at his Yarzeh office, Chief of Peacekeeping Evaluation Section at United Nations, Srilata Rao, at the head of an accompanying delegation, to review and evaluate the work of the international peacekeeping force operating in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL, and ways to develop it.

Minister Sleem nbsp;ldquo;highly appreciated the work of the international force and its sacrifices in the south,rdquo; hailing ldquo;the continuous coordination between UNIFIL and the army in all activities and the mutual trust between the international force and the local community.rdquo;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y