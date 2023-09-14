Retired doctor Scott Burke’s Nantucket party yacht was used to ‘make PORN’ before his arrest for drugs, guns and prostitutes

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Porn was being filmed aboard a retired doctor’s yacht before cops swooped in and arrested him on suspicion of drug and gun charges, new police documents show.

Scott Burke, 69, was released on $200,000 bail last week after his lawyer told Plymouth court he was suffering from terminal cancer – and had just a few years left months to live.

Authorities searched his 82-foot-long yacht called JessConn, named after his two children, on Sept. 5 in Nantucket after a woman on board called a friend for help.

The woman told the man, “They were doing drugs all weekend and the people on the boat were making pornographic films,” according to a police warrant obtained by the Nantucket Current.

She added that she wanted to get off the boat before she passed out, leading her friend to contact authorities, telling them she had overdosed.

Police sources previously told the Current that several prostitutes were found on the boat. No charges have been filed against Burke over these claims

The man told the Nantucket Police Department that the boat was carrying ketamine, Adderall, ecstasy and cocaine.

A police report previously stated that officers raided the boat after reports that a distressed woman “did not feel safe” on board and may have suffered an overdose.

Burke was charged with one count of trafficking a Class B drug, one count of possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug, one count of possession of ammunition without a license and four counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was “extremely uncooperative” when police boarded the yacht and was handcuffed and detained because of his behavior, according to an affidavit.

The married father of two said the woman who overdosed had been working for him for a few weeks and his friend was staying on the boat.

Burke, who practiced in Denver, Colorado, initially denied knowing there were illegal drugs on the luxury boat.

Both women also denied any knowledge of the drugs, although one claimed she had a prescription for Adderall.

Authorities found 43 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ketamine, a .380 pistol, three 30-round 9mm magazines and a 12-round magazine in a 9mm pistol, according to the police report.

He also said several rounds of ammunition were found on the floor of the yacht’s bedroom, with the doctor allegedly admitting the weapons were his.

He told authorities he owned the boat and had a permit to carry firearms – with the investigation confirming that Burke’s Florida carry permit expired in 2022.

Burke currently lives at the Ocean Reef Club, a private gated estate in Key Largo, Florida.

The area is known for its opulent residences, with a six-bed, 10-bath Ocean Reef home currently on the market for $35 million in the area.

Police said in an earlier release that a woman was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital after being told she needed “medical assistance” on Sept. 5 at 7:45 a.m.

They added: “Using this information, the boat was identified and located in the Nantucket Harbor anchorage.

“Authorities responded to the boat and located the woman involved and identified the owner who was also on board.

The retired doctor, who created a health insurance company where his two children work, seems to have had several other professions. Pictured: Scott Burke (right) and his wife Ellen

The Key Largo retreat includes a marina, three “championship” golf courses and its own private airport whose security is so tight that even visitors are fingerprinted.

Authorities boarded the boat in the port of the posh Massachusetts island, with the 80-foot motor yacht registered in the Cayman Islands.

“The boat owner was arrested by the Nantucket Police Department for one count of Possession of a Firearm without a License. This matter remains under investigation at this time.

Burke, who owns a $2.3 million mansion in Englewood, Colorado, appears to have named the vessel after his children.

Burke’s lawyer Henry Brennan – who once represented local crime boss Whitey Bulger – told the court during a hearing that his client was suffering from an unspecified type of terminal cancer.

Speaking to Nantucket District Judge James Sullivan last week, Brennan reportedly revealed Burke’s alleged affliction, arguing that given Burke’s lack of record, the court should choose not to hold him in custody. custody.

“That this man could spend the rest of his life waiting for a case in prison would be very, very tragic to me,” the lawyer argued.