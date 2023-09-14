How your choices in Baldur’s Gate 3’s character creator carry through your entire playthrough

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

At Baldur’s Gate 3, we believe that the best roleplaying experiences are those that give you the freedom to embody whoever you want to be, whether that’s a Githyanki fighter from the Astral Plane, a Tiefling barbarian who recently escaped Hell, or even just a version . of yourself.

Giving players the tools to express themselves in-game has been an important goal for us throughout development. Over the past six years, we’ve added new visual options for you to customize your character, giving you the freedom to unleash your imagination and create a hero you truly resonate with.

But the character creation in Baldur’s Gate 3 is more than skin deep. Let’s take a closer look at how the decisions you make during character creation are reflected in the game and can affect the entire course of your journey through the Forgotten Realms.

Next Generation RPGs

In Baldur’s Gate 3, your experience is determined not only by what you do in the game but also by who you choose to be. And it starts at the character creation screen.

A wayward halfling paladin whose charlatan ways ensure they will have to fight to stay true to their oath. A half-orc acolyte bard with a penchant for lutes and an even greater penchant for blood sacrifice. In BG3, each match is affected by the class, race, subclass, and background you chose during character creation, ensuring your character’s journey is as unique as they are.

Characters you meet along the way may react differently to you based on these factors. Some may welcome you as a relative, a Tiefling among Tieflings, and offer you special information that will benefit you later. Others may immediately target you, such as a follower of Selune in a Shar temple, and seek only to defeat you unless you can convince them otherwise.

Background objectives are a series of hidden objectives that will be unlocked by leaning on your played character. An artist yearns for an audience and may want to try performing a play with an automaton or become the muse of the bard Alfira. A folk hero wants his legend to grow and is rewarded for his good deeds and his great rescues.

Your character’s class structure and ancestry are also reflected in the ways they can interact with the world around them, through situational dialogue, reactions to particular environments, and knowledge gleaned from their background. A Githyanki cleric may have the knowledge to bring peace between clans that have long been at war. A Tiefling barbarian may only know how to stoke the fire of his former tension.

So exactly how much does your character’s reactivity add to your experience? Well, to put it into perspective, in BG3, players can choose from 12 classes, 11 races, and 46 subclasses, as well as 12 character backgrounds to give context to their character and enhance certain abilities. And there are over 200 dialogue responses designed specifically for the Duergar subclass alone. While the level of reactivity will vary between each race and class, each combination will have a huge impact on how you experience Faerûn.

Every adventure needs a hero, every hero needs an identity.

What is a hero like? In Baldur’s Gate 3, we’ve given players the power to customize everything from freckle and scar patterns to the color of each individual eye.

With the dynamic vitiligo slider, players can fine-tune their character’s appearance to reflect this unique skin condition.

The gray and aging slider ensures that age is not limited to presets but can be precisely customized to each player’s taste.

Players can also customize the size of their character, with strong body types available for most playable races, a feature that can turn a conventionally lanky elf into an imposing figure.

Create your own style

You’ll also find a rich variety of hair options on the customization screen, allowing you to color your mane in any shade from neon pink to an Oppenheimer shade of terrifying existential black, and even add a secondary highlight color throughout.

With 66 hairstyles at the ready, there’s plenty to experiment with on the follicular side of fantasy. Hair is available for all races and body types across the board, and is not restricted by body type. A hulking half-orc can sport the adorable pigtails of a milkmaid. A Halfling can have the hair of a Viking warrior. An ethereal half-elf can use the sharp, angular cut of someone who wants to talk to their manager. The choice is in your hands.

You’ll also find options to choose your body type, gender, appearance, voice, and pronouns, all independently, allowing you to create the character that best represents you or the character you wish to play, without restrictions.

Character creation is just the beginning of the epic RPG journey you are about to join. There are no limits to your adventure and we are excited to see the incredible stories you will create, each one as unique as the characters you have created.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available for PlayStation 5.