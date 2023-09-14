Thu. Sep 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Rahi welcomes Le Drian: Electing president sole path towards regularly functioning institutions

    Sep 14, 2023

    NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, on Thursday welcomed at the Patriarchal edifice in Bkerki, special French envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who briefed him on the outcome of his contacts and meetings during his current visit to Lebanon.

    For his part, Al-Rahi reiterated his keenness to practice democracy and adopt the constitution as ldquo;a basic and natural mechanismrdquo; en route to a solution to the nationrsquo;s multiple crises.

    ldquo;The election of a president of the republic is the sole path towards regularly functioning constitutional institutions and a normal political life,rdquo; Al-Rahi said.nbsp;

    The Maronite Patriarch separately met with US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, who confirmed that her country would spare no effort to support Lebanon and contribute to accelerating the election of a president of the republic.nbsp;

    ldquo;The continuation of the current situation shall only make matters more complicated and dangerous on all levels,rdquo; the US diplomat said.nbsp;

