Mikati chairs meeting over educational issues, meets UN Population Fund delegation, Muftis of Tripoli and Akkar, “Sovereign Order of Malta” delegation, patronizes launch of “Forastech” platform

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday chaired at the Grand Serail a meeting devoted to discussing nbsp;educational issues.nbsp;

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister of National Education and Higher Education, Judge Abbas Al-Halabi, Caretaker Minister of Finance Dr. Youssef Al-Khalil, Interim Head of Lebanon#39;s Central Bank Wassim Mansouri, Director General of the Ministry of Finance, George Maarawi, and Premier Mikatirsquo;s Advisor, former Minister Nicolas Nahhas.nbsp;

On the other hand, Premier Mikati received at the Grand Serail the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund, Dr. Natalia Kanem, and the Fundrsquo;s Regional Director in the Arab Countries, Laila Bakr.

Mikati later received a delegation from the Sovereign Order of Malta, headed by the Orderrsquo;s Minister of International Cooperation and Humanitarian Action, Alessandro De Francis, in the presence of Chargeacute; drsquo;Affaires Franccedil;ois Abi Saab.

Mikati later had audience with Mufti of Tripoli, Sheikh Mohammed Imam, and the Mufti of Akkar, Sheikh Zaid Bakkar.

On the other hand, the nbsp;PM patronized the launch of the ldquo;Forastechrdquo; platform, which UNICEF and the World Bank are contributing to its implementation with the aim of promoting youth employment in the digital economy of the twenty-first century. The project is funded by the Dutch Embassy.

