Thu. Sep 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati chairs meeting over educational issues, meets UN Population Fund delegation, Muftis of Tripoli and Akkar, “Sovereign Order of Malta” delegation, patronizes launch of “Forastech” platform

    By

    Sep 14, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday chaired at the Grand Serail a meeting devoted to discussing nbsp;educational issues.nbsp;

    The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister of National Education and Higher Education, Judge Abbas Al-Halabi, Caretaker Minister of Finance Dr. Youssef Al-Khalil, Interim Head of Lebanon#39;s Central Bank Wassim Mansouri, Director General of the Ministry of Finance, George Maarawi, and Premier Mikatirsquo;s Advisor, former Minister Nicolas Nahhas.nbsp;

    On the other hand, Premier Mikati received at the Grand Serail the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund, Dr. Natalia Kanem, and the Fundrsquo;s Regional Director in the Arab Countries, Laila Bakr.

    Mikati later received a delegation from the Sovereign Order of Malta, headed by the Orderrsquo;s Minister of International Cooperation and Humanitarian Action, Alessandro De Francis, in the presence of Chargeacute; drsquo;Affaires Franccedil;ois Abi Saab.

    Mikati later had audience with Mufti of Tripoli, Sheikh Mohammed Imam, and the Mufti of Akkar, Sheikh Zaid Bakkar.

    On the other hand, the nbsp;PM patronized the launch of the ldquo;Forastechrdquo; platform, which UNICEF and the World Bank are contributing to its implementation with the aim of promoting youth employment in the digital economy of the twenty-first century. The project is funded by the Dutch Embassy.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Global aid effort intensifies for Libya after catastrophic floods

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Brie Larson Teaches Women More Than Just Recipes in ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ Trailer

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in California on Monday to discuss anti-Semitism on Twitter

    Sep 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Global aid effort intensifies for Libya after catastrophic floods

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Brie Larson Teaches Women More Than Just Recipes in ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ Trailer

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in California on Monday to discuss anti-Semitism on Twitter

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Gen Z is ditching formal language at work and it’s rubbing off on others, new survey finds

    Sep 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy