Elon Musk to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in California on Monday to discuss anti-Semitism on Twitter

Elon Musk will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in California on Monday to discuss anti-Semitism on Twitter, according to the Washington Post.

Their meeting comes amid growing tensions between the Twitter czar and the Anti-Defamation League, which has accused him and the platform of being anti-Semitic.

Netanyahu has previously come to Musk’s defense after he was accused of repeating discriminatory clichés about Jewish financier George Soros, despite an outcry in Israel.

The Israeli minister responsible for combating anti-Semitism also smoothed things over by emphasizing that Musk’s comments were not anti-Semitic.

The last-minute meeting between Musk and Netanyahu will take place in the heart of Silicon Valley, according to the Washington Post.

Netanyahu (pictured) has already come to Musk’s defense after he was accused of repeating discriminatory clichés about Jewish financier George Soros, despite an outcry in Israel.

Other technology leaders have also been invited to the meeting, although it is unclear which ones or what the final outcome will be.

It comes as Netanyahu is embroiled in his own domestic controversy over his decision to radically revamp the country’s justice system, which his opponents say would push the country toward authoritarian rule.

A vocal Israeli opponent, Offir Gutelzon, who is also a Silicon Valley tech businessman, told the Washington Post that he planned to hold a rally near Musk’s meeting.

“It is deeply disturbing that Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the world’s only Jewish state, is flying across America to seek advice and support from a notorious facilitator of anti-Jewish hate speech,” he said. the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the SpaceX founder’s anti-Semitism woes began when he compared Soros, 92, to X-Men supervillain Magneto – a character who manipulates the world and thinks mutants should rule rather than humans.

He made the bizarre comment in May in what appeared to be retaliation against Soros’ investment fund dumping all of its Tesla shares.

Soros, a Hungarian-born billionaire, heads the Open Society Foundation and is a Holocaust survivor.

Musk’s comment was seen by some as peddling anti-Semitic tropes that Jewish people pull the strings and control the world.