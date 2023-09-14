Brie Larson Teaches Women More Than Just Recipes in ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ Trailer

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

In a recently released trailer for Lessons in chemistryBrie Larson challenges the stereotypes of 1950s women with her television cooking show.

The Apple TV+ limited series, which Larson also executive produced, is based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Garmus.

“I proudly stand next to the overlooked workhorse of the kitchen, women and baked potatoes,” Larson can be heard saying during one of her cooking show segments.

Set in the early 1950s, the eight-episode series follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson) whose dream of becoming a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. After being fired from her laboratory, she is offered a job as a TV cooking show host, which she accepts. But she soon wants to use her platform to teach a nation of overlooked housewives, and the men who are suddenly listening, more than just recipes.

“Politics does not belong in the kitchen. A man wants his wife to make him a drink after a long day at work,” a man says to Larson in the footage. She replies, “Why do you assume his day was longer than hers? Why don’t you make the drink?”

Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker and Thomas Mann star alongside Larson.

Lee Eisenberg serves as showrunner, while Susannah Grant is executive producer alongside Larson, Michael Costigan, Sarah Adina Smith, Louise Shore, Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films and Natalie Sandy via Piece of Work Entertainment.

Lessons in chemistry will premiere on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes releasing on October 13, followed by new episodes every Friday.