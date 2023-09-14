KSA Ambassador meets Qatari counterpart

NNA – Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, on Thursday met at his Yarzeh residence the newly appointed Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

Ambassador Bukhari welcomed his Qatari counterpart, wishing him success in his new mission as his countryrsquo;s ambassador to Lebanon.

The meeting between both men reportedly touched on bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, as well as on the latest developments on the Lebanese scene, especially concerning the Lebanese presidential file.nbsp;

The pair also discussed ldquo;a number of issues of common interest,quot; according to a statement by the Saudi embassy.

