Druze Sheikh Akl meets new Qatari Ambassador

NNA ndash; Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community, Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna, on Thursday welcomed at the Druze Community House in Beirut, welcomed the newly appointed Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Thani Al Thani, accompanied by Qatari Minister Plenipotentiary Ali bin Mohammed Al Mutawa, who came on a protocol visit, upon the Ambassadorrsquo;s assuming his new diplomatic duties in Lebanon.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation in Lebanon, bilateral relations, and ways to develop joint cooperation between the two countries.

