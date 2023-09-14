EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears DID have a brief ‘fling’ with ex housekeeper and convicted felon Paul Richard Soliz after her split from Sam Asghari – but broke it off when she learned of his criminal past and ‘no longer has any communication with him’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Britney Spears had a “short fling” with convicted felon Paul Richard Soliz after splitting from ex-husband Sam Asghari last month, insiders have revealed – while insisting she broke up and ” no longer has any communication” with him after learning of his criminal past.

Rumors first emerged that the Toxic singer, 41, was dating Paul, 37, a former housekeeper at his Thousand Oaks mansion, just weeks after Sam, 28, proposed divorce – and following the actor’s claims that Britney had previously been unfaithful to him. he left their home.

Paul then added fuel to the fire of romance speculation with the singer when he described his former boss as a “phenomenal woman” when asked by Us Weekly about their relationship as he left a recent court hearing.

But now a source close to Britney has exclusively told DailyMail.com that “Britney is not dating Paul” – although they admitted the pair had a brief romance, which they say took place after the end of her marriage to Sam.

“They had a short fling after Sam left, but that was it,” they confirmed. “Britney met him twice and, at the time, (she) was unaware of his criminal past. She no longer has any communication with him.

According to court documents, Paul has several offenses – one for possession of narcotics for sale and another for possession of a firearm, which occurred in December 2022 while he was employed by the singer.

Other offenses include disturbing the peace, endangering children and driving without a license.

He was in court this week for allegedly violating his probation.

The insider added that Britney’s security team failed to “conduct a proper background check when hiring Paul,” adding: “When his criminal past was recently revealed, his employment for Britney ended.

The couple were photographed together several times following his split from Sam. The ex-couple were married for 14 months.

Britney and Paul were photographed getting into a vehicle together on August 24 and were driven to a local restaurant in Thousand Oaks. They ate and talked until closing, shortly after midnight.

Their latest interaction took place following Britney’s recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, where she was photographed letting loose with friends.

Paul was on hand to pick up the pop star, who had her dog with her, from the airport.

The insider insists Britney didn’t know he was getting her back and that it wasn’t something she asked him to do.

Before their dinner, Britney was seen driving with Paul in the car after Sam filed for divorce, as seen in this photo in August without her ring.

Britney, pictured in 2021 with Sam, didn’t cheat on her husband as he claims, but met Paul twice after splitting from the model and actor

“Britney went to Mexico to have fun and she’s enjoying her freedom right now. At the same time, she’s still going through a divorce from Sam and she’s still getting over it,” explained The source.

“Britney isn’t dating anyone right now. When she does date again, it definitely won’t be a parasite and it won’t be someone who needs anything from her other than her time.

DailyMail.com contacted Britney’s representatives, but did not receive a response.

On Monday, Paul had nothing but nice things to say when asked about his former boss following his court appearance.

He said Us every week: “She is a phenomenal woman. She’s a very, very good, positive person… She’s a good person.

When asked how Britney was doing amid her split from Sam – who filed for divorce on August 16 – Paul said she was “doing great” and had nothing bad to say about the model and actor, who he called a “great guy.”

When asked by Us about his criminal history, he replied: “I’m not a bad guy. I understand things have been said about me in the past and I have a criminal record, I understand.

“I am a worker. I own my own business. I do technical tiling as an approved contractor.

Britney’s upcoming memoir titled The Woman In Me (seen here) will debut on October 24.

Britney admitted she was “a little shocked” when Sam filed for divorce on August 16.

Page six reported that Paul was a “shoulder to cry on” following his split from Sam, saying the pair “formed a close bond and spent time together”.

They also suggested that those close to Britney were “concerned” about her relationship with the housekeeper, who was hired to “clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash” in her $12 million home.

TMZ reported that Sam caught Britney cheating on him with a maid, but did not specify who. Sources at the time told DailyMail.com that Sam’s accusations were “false”.

After news of their divorce broke, the Grammy winner said she was “a little shocked.”

Due to an ironclad prenup in Britney’s favor, Sam won’t receive a huge payday.

She was previously married to Jason Allen Alexander for a brief period in 2004, then moved on to Kevin Federline, whom she married in 2005.

They had sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, before their divorce in 2007.