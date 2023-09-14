Friday, September 15, 2023

Thu. Sep 14th, 2023

    Time nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

    10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Opening of the General Secretariat of Arab Transport Workers Union in Beirut, at the headquarters of the General Labor Confederation – Corniche Al-Nahr.nbsp;

    3:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Closing of the youth4governance program for the year 2023 at Saint Joseph University in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities and Caretaker Minister of State for Administrative Affairs, Judge Bassam Al-Mawlawi and Najla Riachi, and University President, Professor Salim Daccache Al-Yasi.

    5:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Graduation ceremony and distribution of certificates to participants in the ldquo;Martyr Sanaa Muhaidli Course for Media Preparation,rdquo; at Martyr Khaled Alwan Hall – Beirut.

    6:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Murtada, sponsors a ceremony honoring Dr. Milad Al-Sabali, poet Moussa Zgheib, in the courtyard of Al-Sabalirsquo;s residence – Al-Mayassa – Northern Matn.

    6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Kouraniyyat Association opens its first edition of the Heritage Festival, ldquo;Koura Heritage and Inheritance,rdquo; at Dr. Abdullah Saada Amioun Park, under the patronage and in the presence of the Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar.

