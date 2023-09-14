Here We Go Again: Alex Murdaugh’s Next Trial Date Set

Joshua Boucher/Pool/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty

For the first time since Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murdering his wife and son, the disgraced former lawyer appeared in court on Thursday to learn the anticipated start date of his first white collar crime trial.

Donning an orange prison jumpsuit and a buzzed haircut, a shackled Murdaugh smiled and greeted each of his lawyers before he sat at the defense table in Beaufort County Court for the status hearing in connection with state charges alleging he stole upward of $4.3 million in insurance money intended for the family of his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

During the fiery hearing, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian argued for a delay of the trial and change of venue on the state charges, arguing that his team needs to prepare after Murdaugh’s February murder trial. The lawyer also alleged that the South Carolina attorney general’s office is attempting to make this latest case a national spectacle and noted there is still too much pretrial publicity, asking, “Where are you going to get a jury? Mars?”

