    Chip and Joanna Gaines are selling the Magnolia House for nearly $1 million. Take a look inside.

    Chip and Joanna Gaines are selling the Magnolia House for nearly $1 million. Take a look inside.

    Chip and Joanna Gaines are selling the Magnolia House.

    Chase Tucker

    Chip and Joanna Gaines are selling the Magnolia House in McGregor, Texas.
    The house was originally built in 1880, and the property is also home to the Carriage House.
    The Gaineses bought the property for $190,000 in 2015, and they’re selling it for $995,000.

    Chip and Joanna Gaines own multiple rental properties in the Waco, Texas, area.
    Chip and Joanna Gaines own rental properties.

    Rob Kim/Getty Images

    The Gaineses currently have four homes available that people can rent in the Waco, Texas, area, and they’re opening a hotel in town in November.

    Two of those rentals are the Magnolia House and the Carriage House, which sit on the same property in McGregor, Texas, 20 minutes from Waco.

    Chip and Joanna renovated the Magnolia House in 2015, as documented in season three of “Fixer Upper” in “Home Away From Home for the Holidays.” They bought the home for $190,000, they said on the show at the time.

    Now, they’re selling the property. It’s listed for $995,000.
    They purchased the Magnolia House in 2015.

    Chase Tucker

    Magnolia Realty, the real-estate firm Chip and Joanna own, is selling the property, which includes both homes. 

    As the listing for the property states, the homes boast seven bedrooms and four bathrooms together.

    Magnolia House was originally built in 1880, and the Carriage House was added to the property in the 1980s, according to the Magnolia website. Together, they have a square footage of 2,868, according to the listing.

    The Magnolia House is full of Chip and Joanna’s go-to designs.
    They currently rent the homes on Airbnb.

    Chase Tucker

    For instance, the living room has shiplap walls, which was a common design feature in the early years of the couple’s show.

    The home also has hardwood floors and statement chandeliers, and they made the living area open-concept so it felt more modern.

    Chip and Joanna mixed new hardwood with the home’s older flooring for a classic look, as they shared on “Fixer Upper.”

    Thanks to Chip and Joanna, the Magnolia House has historic charm and modern amenities.
    The kitchen has modern appliances.

    Chase Tucker

    As they shared on “Fixer Upper,” Chip and Joanna worked to maintain the home’s integrity while making it comfortable for a modern visitor.

    In the Magnolia House’s kitchen, potential buyers will find modern appliances and new cabinetry against shiplap walls. The cabinets are dark, contrasting with the white walls.

    Eight people could comfortably live in the Magnolia House.
    There are multiple fireplaces in the Magnolia House.

    Chase Tucker

    According to its Airbnb listing, the Magnolia House has five bedrooms. Two of those rooms have queen beds, two have a single bed, and one has two single beds.

    It also has two bathrooms and three fireplaces. 

    Chip and Joanna also added small finishes to the house to make it stand out.
    Chip and Joanna added the header on the window.

    Chase Tucker

    The marble detailing on the fireplace is original, but the Gaineses added a modern chandelier and a header to the doorway to add to the space’s farmhouse charm.

    As the Gaineses showed on “Fixer Upper,” there’s also a coffee nook on the loft level of the Magnolia House with a mini fridge and bistro table, making it even more comfortable.

    Although it shares a yard with Magnolia House, the Carriage House is a standalone home.
    The Carriage House is on the same property as the Magnolia House.

    Chase Tucker

    Chip and Joanna documented their renovation of the home in season three, episode 18 of “Fixer Upper.”

    During its renovation, the Gaineses spent a lot of time on the Carriage House’s exterior, giving it a new metal roof, all new windows and shutters, a new front door, and updates to the front porch.

    The house was infested with termites when Chip and Joanna first bought it, so they had to do a more in-depth remodel.

    Like Magnolia House, the Carriage House’s decor fits Chip and Joanna’s signature style.
    The house is open-concept.

    Chase Tucker

    As they did with the Magnolia House, Chip and Joanna gave the Carriage House an open-concept layout so the kitchen, dining area, and living room are all in one space, as “Fixer Upper” showed.

    They accented one of the living room walls with shiplap, so its design feels connected to the main house. 

    The living area has a gas fireplace that was originally in the Magnolia House, as well as built-in bookshelves. 

    Chip and Joanna added all new hardwood floors to the home, too.

    The kitchen’s spacious island makes a statement.
    The kitchen has built-ins shelving and large appliances.

    Chase Tucker

    Copper fixtures contrast with the kitchen’s gray cabinetry, and it features a bench in addition to the seating available at the island. 

    There’s also a small office space in the kitchen, as well as an additional office off of the dining area.

    Like the Magnolia House, the Carriage House has two bathrooms.
    There’s a shower in the primary bathroom too.

    Chase Tucker

    The primary bathroom has a walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub.

    As of Thursday, the listing was still active. 

    Read the original article on Business Insider

