Chip and Joanna Gaines are selling the Magnolia House for nearly $1 million. Take a look inside.

Chase Tucker
Chip and Joanna Gaines are selling the Magnolia House in McGregor, Texas.
The house was originally built in 1880, and the property is also home to the Carriage House.
The Gaineses bought the property for $190,000 in 2015, and they’re selling it for $995,000.
Rob Kim/Getty Images
The Gaineses currently have four homes available that people can rent in the Waco, Texas, area, and they’re opening a hotel in town in November.
Two of those rentals are the Magnolia House and the Carriage House, which sit on the same property in McGregor, Texas, 20 minutes from Waco.
Chip and Joanna renovated the Magnolia House in 2015, as documented in season three of “Fixer Upper” in “Home Away From Home for the Holidays.” They bought the home for $190,000, they said on the show at the time.
Chase Tucker
Magnolia Realty, the real-estate firm Chip and Joanna own, is selling the property, which includes both homes.
As the listing for the property states, the homes boast seven bedrooms and four bathrooms together.
Magnolia House was originally built in 1880, and the Carriage House was added to the property in the 1980s, according to the Magnolia website. Together, they have a square footage of 2,868, according to the listing.
Chase Tucker
For instance, the living room has shiplap walls, which was a common design feature in the early years of the couple’s show.
The home also has hardwood floors and statement chandeliers, and they made the living area open-concept so it felt more modern.
Chip and Joanna mixed new hardwood with the home’s older flooring for a classic look, as they shared on “Fixer Upper.”
Chase Tucker
As they shared on “Fixer Upper,” Chip and Joanna worked to maintain the home’s integrity while making it comfortable for a modern visitor.
In the Magnolia House’s kitchen, potential buyers will find modern appliances and new cabinetry against shiplap walls. The cabinets are dark, contrasting with the white walls.
Chase Tucker
According to its Airbnb listing, the Magnolia House has five bedrooms. Two of those rooms have queen beds, two have a single bed, and one has two single beds.
It also has two bathrooms and three fireplaces.
Chase Tucker
The marble detailing on the fireplace is original, but the Gaineses added a modern chandelier and a header to the doorway to add to the space’s farmhouse charm.
As the Gaineses showed on “Fixer Upper,” there’s also a coffee nook on the loft level of the Magnolia House with a mini fridge and bistro table, making it even more comfortable.
Chase Tucker
Chip and Joanna documented their renovation of the home in season three, episode 18 of “Fixer Upper.”
During its renovation, the Gaineses spent a lot of time on the Carriage House’s exterior, giving it a new metal roof, all new windows and shutters, a new front door, and updates to the front porch.
The house was infested with termites when Chip and Joanna first bought it, so they had to do a more in-depth remodel.
Chase Tucker
As they did with the Magnolia House, Chip and Joanna gave the Carriage House an open-concept layout so the kitchen, dining area, and living room are all in one space, as “Fixer Upper” showed.
They accented one of the living room walls with shiplap, so its design feels connected to the main house.
The living area has a gas fireplace that was originally in the Magnolia House, as well as built-in bookshelves.
Chip and Joanna added all new hardwood floors to the home, too.
Chase Tucker
Copper fixtures contrast with the kitchen’s gray cabinetry, and it features a bench in addition to the seating available at the island.
There’s also a small office space in the kitchen, as well as an additional office off of the dining area.
Chase Tucker
The primary bathroom has a walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub.
As of Thursday, the listing was still active.