Chip and Joanna Gaines are selling the Magnolia House for nearly $1 million. Take a look inside.

Chip and Joanna Gaines own multiple rental properties in the Waco, Texas, area.

The Gaineses currently have four homes available that people can rent in the Waco, Texas, area, and they’re opening a hotel in town in November.

Two of those rentals are the Magnolia House and the Carriage House, which sit on the same property in McGregor, Texas, 20 minutes from Waco.

Chip and Joanna renovated the Magnolia House in 2015, as documented in season three of “Fixer Upper” in “Home Away From Home for the Holidays.” They bought the home for $190,000, they said on the show at the time.