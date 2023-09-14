Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez revealed to investigators he ‘used Viagra and Cialis for fun’ – after it emerged he ratted out fellow MLB stars to the feds amid Biogenesis doping scandal

Alex Rodriguez met with DOJ lawyers and DEA agents in January 2014.

This concerned investigations into Biogenesis owner Anthony Bosch.

Alex Rodriguez not only revealed the names of other MLB players who were clients of Biogenesis chief Anthony Bosch, but also his use of Viagra and Cialis for “fun,” according to explosive DEA documents.

In 2014, Rodriguez met with two assistant attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice and seven agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and handed over the names of three other players, as reported ESPN.

The documents show Rodriguez told the feds that Biogenesis founder Anthony Bosch named Manny Ramirez, Ryan Braun and another All-Star player as performance-enhancing drug clients.

According to ESPN, Bosch identified Rodriguez as having “low (testosterone) levels for a man his age” following a blood test. As such, Rodriguez admitted to illegally receiving Viagra and Cialis to use for “fun.”

DailyMail.com contacted Rodriguez for comment through his company, A-Rod Corp.

Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Tipped Off MLB Players Involved With Anthony Bosch

According to ESPN, Rodriguez met with federal agents and prosecutors on January 29, 2014 in Weston, Florida.

He was granted immunity in a deal known colloquially as “Queen for a Day”, meaning he could not be prosecuted for information revealed during the session, but he had to tell the truth or risk being accused of lying to federal agents.

The meeting took place after Rodriguez’s arbitration hearing against MLB, meaning his statements to the federal government, which were likely shared with the league, would not factor into MLB’s sanctions.

MLB’s independent arbitrator had already suspended him for the entire 2014 season, finding that he was a drug cheat and had tried to obstruct the league’s investigation into the Biogenesis scandal.

During the arbitration, Rodriguez and his lawyers had furiously denied allegations that he used PEDs, accusing Biogenesis owner Bosch of setting him up.

According to ESPN, the meeting with the feds was the first time Rodriguez admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs purchased from Bosch.

The report cites approximately 1,400 pages of unredacted DEA investigative files, claiming that Rodriguez admitted to paying Bosch approximately $12,000 per month for testosterone creams, red lozenges containing testosterone and l human growth hormone between the end of the 2010 season and October 2012.

Bosch, owner of the now-defunct Biogenesis Clinic, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute testosterone and was sentenced in February 2015 to four years in prison.

Rodriguez with current girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro (left) and ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez (right)

Rodriguez was never charged in the Biogenesis scandal and bounced back from his 2014 suspension to play for the Yankees in 2015 and 2016.

He retired from the sport on August 12, 2016 and found success as a media personality and sports commentator.

He currently hosts a simulcast of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN2 with Michael Kay.