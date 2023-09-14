Donald Glover’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ remake postponed until 2024

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

With no end in sight to the writers’ and actors’ strikes, another title is being pushed back to early next year: Prime Video’s new version of Mr and Mrs Smith.

Originally scheduled for release in November, the project is from co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Francesca Sloane (Fargo), and with Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine (PEN15) as Jane Smith.

The official description reads: “Meet the Smiths: two strangers, John and Jane, who have given up their identities to become partners – in espionage and in marriage. Guided by a mysterious agency, each episode follows them on a new mission and a new milestone in their relationship. When the cracks become visible, they have to fight to stay together. Because in this marriage divorce is not an option.”

Mr and Mrs Smith is based on Doug Liman’s 2005 film, which stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a bored married couple who discover they are assassins working for competing agencies and assigned to kill each other.

Amazon previously gave a first look at the series in their Prime Day sneak peak of upcoming shows:

Last week, Glover – along with many other top producers – had his overall deal at Amazon suspended due to the strikes. A studio executive explained, “If you were actively in post or production on something and were willing to work (without writing), we would continue to pay you. If you had nothing or didn’t want to work, we stopped.”

Mr and Mrs Smith has been in the making for years and originally had Phoebe Waller-Bridge as co-creator and co-star along with Glover. Waller-Bridge left the series in 2021 and later returned The Hollywood Reporter: “I put my heart and soul into that show for six months and really cared about it – I still care about it. And I know it’s going to be brilliant. But sometimes it’s about knowing when to leave the party. You don’t want to get in the way of a vision. Creative collaboration is like a marriage, and some marriages don’t work.”