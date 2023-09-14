Thu. Sep 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Army Commander broaches developments with Yarzeh visitors

    By

    Sep 14, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday welcomed in Yarzeh Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Rachid Belbaki.

    The Army Commander separately welcomed UNIFIL Commander, Major General Aroldo Lazaro, with whom he discussed cooperation between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army.nbsp;

    General Aoun later met with Chief of Peacekeeping Evaluation Section at United Nations, Srilata Rao, who visited him with an accompanying delegation.

    The Army Commander finally had an audience with a delegation representing the Knights of Malta Association, with whom he discussed various issues.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    How big is YOUR region’s Pirola outbreak? As cases of mutant strain jump to 42 and virus hospitalisations reach five-month high, map reveals UK hotspots

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    ‘Frasier’ Trailer Brings Kelsey Grammer Back in Sitcom Revival

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Arm rises 13% in its trading debut following the chip firm’s blockbuster $54 billion IPO

    Sep 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    How big is YOUR region’s Pirola outbreak? As cases of mutant strain jump to 42 and virus hospitalisations reach five-month high, map reveals UK hotspots

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    ‘Frasier’ Trailer Brings Kelsey Grammer Back in Sitcom Revival

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Arm rises 13% in its trading debut following the chip firm’s blockbuster $54 billion IPO

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    War crimes investigators establish office in Ukraine after Russia charged with abducting more than 19,000 children

    Sep 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy