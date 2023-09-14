Thu. Sep 14th, 2023

    News

    War crimes investigators establish office in Ukraine after Russia charged with abducting more than 19,000 children

    By

    Sep 14, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
    War crimes investigators establish office in Ukraine after Russia charged with abducting more than 19,000 children

    A child is wrapped in a blanket as Ukrainian refugees cross the border into Poland from Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, eastern Poland.

    LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

    The International Criminal Court on Thursday formally opened an office in Kyiv.
    ICC investigators are gathering evidence of alleged Russian war crimes, including child abduction.
    The office is a “pivotal” move toward “restoring justice,” Ukraine’s top prosecutor said.

    War crimes investigators opened an office in Kyiv on Thursday to investigate allegations that Russia has been abducting children. A top Ukrainian official described the move as a “pivotal” step toward achieving justice.

    The International Criminal Court in March announced that it was issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, declaring that he is “allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation” of children from occupied areas of Ukraine.

    Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of having deported or forcibly displaced more than 19,500 children, a claim bolstered by independent investigations. Russia has admitted taking minors from Ukraine — and having them adopted by Russian families —  but insists it has done so for their own safety. The Geneva Conventions generally prohibit the forcible transfer of civilians from occupied regions to the occupier’s own territory.

    On Thursday, the head of the ICC, Krim A. A. Khan, was in Kyiv to mark the opening of the new office following the signing of a cooperation agreement in March, under which Ukraine will share evidence it has gathered of possible Russian war crimes. It is one of just a handful of offices that the ICC operates around the globe.

    Andriy Kostin, Ukraine’s top prosecutor, welcomed the move.

    “Today marks a pivotal stride in our journey towards restoring justice,” Kostin wrote in a post on social media, saying Ukraine would provide access to witnesses and alleged crime scenes. “We are doing our utmost to ensure that the ICC experts can see the aftermath of the aggressor’s crimes with their own eyes and draw their independent conclusions.”

    Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    How big is YOUR region’s Pirola outbreak? As cases of mutant strain jump to 42 and virus hospitalisations reach five-month high, map reveals UK hotspots

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    ‘Frasier’ Trailer Brings Kelsey Grammer Back in Sitcom Revival

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Arm rises 13% in its trading debut following the chip firm’s blockbuster $54 billion IPO

    Sep 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    How big is YOUR region’s Pirola outbreak? As cases of mutant strain jump to 42 and virus hospitalisations reach five-month high, map reveals UK hotspots

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    ‘Frasier’ Trailer Brings Kelsey Grammer Back in Sitcom Revival

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Arm rises 13% in its trading debut following the chip firm’s blockbuster $54 billion IPO

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    War crimes investigators establish office in Ukraine after Russia charged with abducting more than 19,000 children

    Sep 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy