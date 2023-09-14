‘Frasier’ Trailer Brings Kelsey Grammer Back in Sitcom Revival

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kelsey Grammer appears to have effortlessly slipped back into his famous sitcom character Frasier Crane in the first trailer for Paramount+’s revival of the classic NBC series.

“Fraiser is back… and he’s basically the same,” declares the trailer below, which shows the bratty psychiatrist in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston and tries to repair his relationship with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). improve. .

The show also stars Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s college friend turned college professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s cousin David.

The 10-episode first season will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, October 12, with new episodes released weekly. The scheduling change puts the streaming series in the middle of the traditional broadcast network’s fall rollout, and back on a night when the series was part of NBC’s Must-See TV lineup for several seasons of its original run. CBS will also preview the show with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, October 17. Frasier originally premiered in 1993 and ran for 11 seasons.

Paramount+ has ordered a 10-episode season, which was filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

The series is from writers Chris Harris (How I met your mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in pieces), who executive produce alongside Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon.

Absent from the series is actor David Hyde Pierce, who played Crane’s brother Niles in the original show. Jane Leeves, who played Daphne, is also not part of the revival. Bebe Neuwirth, who is Crane’s ex-wife and colleague Dr. Lilith Sternin starred, and Peri Gilpin as Crane’s former radio producer Roz will both make guest appearances. John Mahoney, who played Frasier and Niles’ father Martin, died in 2018.

Frasier was the most Emmy-winning series of all time with 37 wins, until that record was broken by HBO’s Game of Thrones in 2016. It still holds the record for most wins in a comedy series. The original series can be streamed on Paramount+.