‘Putin’s Attack Dog’ Kadyrov Reportedly in Critical Condition

Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti via Reuters

The leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, is reported to be in critical condition, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.

“The information is confirmed by various sources in the medical and political circles,” Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence branch, told Obozrevatel, which first reported the news. “There is information that the war criminal Kadyrov is in a serious condition and the diseases that were there have worsened and caused such a serious condition.”

His ill-health is not due to an injury, Yusov added.

