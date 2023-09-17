EXCLUSIVE: Sex And The City’s Kristin Davis Helps Ukrainian Refugees As 6 MILLION People Now Displaced By War: ‘They Have Hope Of Reconstruction’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Kristin Davis took a big trip this month.

The Sex And The City star visits Moldova, where she met Ukrainian refugees.

Since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, more than six million refugees from Ukraine have crossed the border into neighboring countries and beyond.

Davis, who is now in the series And Just Like That…, spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her travels.

“I feel very honored to be here in Moldova and spend time with Ukrainian refugees and local communities,” the brunette told DailyMail.com

“They both came together as one and brought hope to a very sad situation.”

Davis also told DailyMail.com: ‘The challenges refugees faced as they were forced to leave their homes are unimaginable.

“But thanks to the solidarity and generosity of Moldovan communities, they have been able to find hope outside the home and rebuild their lives,” she also shared with DailyMail.com.

Kristin has supported UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, since 2014.

She traveled to Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa, Bangladesh and Moldova to learn more about UNHCR’s work and the situation of refugees.

Kristin also said, “I was deeply moved by the remarkable strength shown by refugees in Moldova.

“No one sets out to become refugees, and despite the heartbreaking experience of leaving their homes and loved ones, many are rebuilding their lives in Moldova.

“This transformation would not have been possible without the kindness of the Moldovan people, who embraced these refugees and showed them the compassion and support they deserve.”

Davis visited Chisinau, Republic of Moldova, to meet with Ukrainian refugees and the Moldovan communities that supported them.

During her visit, the star visited some of the support structures available to vulnerable groups, including refugees.

She met refugee women who work in a community center that supports vulnerable women and children, including refugees and unaccompanied children.

Despite being forced to flee their homes last year by work, these refugee women have found hope outside the home and are working with the host community to provide support to the local Moldovan population.

During her visit, the star visited some of the support structures available for vulnerable groups, including refugees. She met refugee women who work in a community center that supports vulnerable women and children, including refugees and unaccompanied children.

“Amid the uncertainty of their situation, Ukrainian refugees serve as an inspiring example of resilience, while the Moldovan people, who without hesitation opened their hearts and homes to refugees, embody true solidarity.

“I am grateful to Kristin Davis for her visit and her role in giving refugees a voice. With her support, more people will have the opportunity to witness the strength and spirit of unity of both Moldovans and refugees.” says Francesca Bonelli, UNHCR Representative in Moldova.

More than 905,000 refugees and third-country nationals have crossed the border into Moldova, representing almost one in three Moldovan citizens.

UN work: Davis, meets Ukrainian refugee children at AVE Copiii. AO Association for Child and Family Empowerment ‘AVE Copiii’ is one of the first NGOs registered in the Republic of Moldova to promote the rights of children. Seen in 2022

While most refugees continue their journey, approximately 117,000 refugees have chosen to remain in the country, most of whom are women and children. This poses a challenge for a small country with approximately 2.7 million inhabitants and limited resources.

Davis meets Ukrainian refugee children at AVE Copiii. AO Association for Child and Family Empowerment ‘AVE Copiii’ is one of the first NGOs registered in the Republic of Moldova to promote the rights of children, and has been UNHCR’s partner for the past 20 years.

The organization promotes the social protection of families and children, especially those from vulnerable groups. They work on the prevention of violence in at-risk families and on the social reintegration of children who have survived abuse and neglect.

As a result of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine and the large number of refugee women and children, including unaccompanied and separated children, entering Moldova, AVE Copiii expanded their activities to directly assist refugee children and caregivers.